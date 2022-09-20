5 Life-Changing Products You Can Buy for Under $100

I'm the sort of person who doesn't spend money easily. Sure, I'll swipe my credit card at the supermarket as needed and deal with the bill because I have to feed my family. But when it comes to treats and luxury purchases, I tend to be much more careful.

Still, there are certain splurges that are well worth the money. Here are a few you may want to consider -- especially since you can purchase every one of them for under $100.

1. A white noise machine

If you're a light sleeper like I am, you might struggle to get some shuteye if you share a bedroom or bed with a partner (or, in my case, a spouse and a large dog). But a $30-$40 investment could change that. That's what you'll pay for a quality white noise machine that can drown out the sound of your spouse's heavy breathing and make it easier for you to drift off to sleep.

2. A slow cooker

As a full-time working parent, I know what it's like to be busy. I also know what it's like to not be home during the hours of 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. because your kids have a host of after-school activities and it's on you to shuttle them around town to all of them.

That's why my slow cooker is one of the best products I've ever purchased. For $20 to $50, you can purchase one of these nifty devices you plug in on your countertop, throw a bunch of ingredients into, and forget about until dinnertime. Your slow cooker will keep your food warm so that if you're like me and wind up rushing in the door most evenings with a gaggle of hungry children, you can have dinner on the table within minutes.

3. Noise-canceling headphones

A really expensive pair of noise-canceling headphones could set you back a few hundred dollars. But trust me when I say you don't need the most expensive pair. For $60 to $80 or so, you can buy yourself a pair of headphones that will block out noise so if you're trying to work from home, your screaming children and barking dog in the background won't break your concentration.

4. An electric toothbrush

As someone who's prone to cavities, I've often bemoaned the fact that no amount of brushing or flossing will spare me those extra trips to the dentist. Then I bought myself an electric toothbrush, and suddenly, I wasn't getting a cavity diagnosis at each and every dental cleaning.

You can buy a quality electric toothbrush for around $50. And while it may take some getting used to (which was the case for me), it might more than pay for itself in the form of less expensive dental bills and aggravation.

5. An insulated coffee mug

I'll admit that much of the time, I buy coffee outside of the home. But sometimes, I'll make my own.

Before I purchased my insulated mug, I'd have to reheat my coffee many times over in the microwave on a regular basis. Now, I simply close the lid on top of my mug and voila -- my coffee stays nice and warm for hours. At about $30, an insulated mug is a must-have if you need your daily coffee but tend to sip it, not guzzle it.

A series of smart investments

Although I sometimes feel guilty buying things for myself, all of these purchases are well worth the money. And so it pays to consider putting them on your list.

