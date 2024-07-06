5 Less Traveled Places for An Affordable Labor Day Getaway

If you are looking for a relatively inexpensive and non-touristy getaway for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, planning ahead saves you time, money, and headaches when the holiday rush starts.

While it may seem more convenient to stay within the US, there are budget-friendly places that aren’t too far away that cater to all needs and tastes, whether you want a relaxing getaway or a more bustling vacation.

Read on to find the perfect affordable destination to spend your Labor Day weekend without the crowds and the costs that come with overly touristy areas.

Valladolid, Mexico

You may not think of Mexico as a non-touristy place, but there is so much to do besides going to Cancun. One example is Valladoid, a city east of Yucatan nicknamed the Sultaness of the East.

Valladolid was formerly the Mayan city of Zaci-Val, which today rests on the ruins of the ancient city. It has a rich and troubled history, so it’s worth reading up on its significance before heading there for a short Labor Day weekend trip.

You can find numerous cathedrals, Mayan temples, gorgeous architecture, and a freshwater cenote where you can swim in Valladolid.

Many locals also speak English, making your visit easier if you cannot speak the local language.

Cape Canaveral, Florida

Cape Canaveral is a family-friendly location where you can spend the Labor Day weekend, with plenty to do and see year-round.

Besides the lush scenery and laid-back vibes, you can enjoy numerous activities like biking, horseback riding, kayaking, swimming, visiting museums, and sightseeing.

Cape Canaveral has budget-friendly hotels, great weather during the Labor Day weekend, and friendly locals. While most people forgo the area to visit the more popular destinations in Florida, Cape Canaveral is still worth the visit and caters to many visitors year-round.

Sao Miguel Island, Azores

Sao Miguel Island, Azores, is a Portuguese island relatively close to the US Eastern Coast.

This archipelago of nine islands has some of the most breathtaking views and scenery on Earth. Rumored to be what’s left of the mythical Atlantis, it’s easy to see why Sao Miguel is a little piece of paradise in the ocean.

The official language of the Azores is Portuguese. However, many people around the nine islands speak English and are friendly and welcoming to foreigners.

East Coast, Barbados

Barbados may be a popular tourist destination, but few visit its east coast. The coast has virtually no crowds and is not a well-known destination for those looking for a typical stay.

It is a fantastic spot for surfing, with crashing waves, palm trees, and scenic views set on a backdrop of rich blue sky.

While it’s more suitable for active or solo travelers, the east coast of Barbados is well worth the visit if you want to avoid the crowds and enjoy your time in a laid-back, quiet, and scenic part of the island.

Montezuma, Costa Rica

Montezuma, Costa Rica, is an excellent destination for travelers with different tastes, a tight budget, and a craving for peace.

What was once a sleepy fishing village is now home to foreigners and locals alike who are into a boho, nature-loving vibe with a smattering of partying and surfing to liven things up.

Montezuma is also home to miles of coastline, hot springs, and a waterfall. You’ll find plenty to do – or you can choose to do nothing – while you soak up the sun, the sand, and the sights along the coast.

Takeaway

Planning your Labor Day weekend trip doesn’t have to be difficult when you know what you want to do and where to look.

Whether you are into the party scene, nature, history, or are more inclined towards family-friendly activities, one of these destinations has everything you need to spend a fun-filled three-day weekend without the crowds.

