5 Leisure Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Leisure stocks, especially those involving outdoor activities and travel, have had a rough run during the pandemic. With the economy heating up and the resumption of international travel, could now be a good time to put up a list of top leisure stocks to buy? For one thing, the leisure industry remains a key industry in the world today. Given the stressors of the pandemic coupled with day-to-day life, consumers would be eager to unwind and spend more on their leisure needs.

Of course, you might argue that the current tension between Russia and Ukraine may have dampened investors’ confidence in the market. Yet, many investors do not seem to buy into the possibility that the war will drag until the summer months. And the relative discounts against their peaks could be some of the reasons why investors are turning bullish in some of the top leisure stocks in the stock market right now. With all that said, do you have these five leisure stocks on your watchlist right now?

Trip.com

Starting us off today is Trip.com, a leading online travel company that serves as a one-stop travel platform. It integrates a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. Impressively, it is currently one of the largest online travel agencies in China and also one of the largest travel service providers in the world. Just this month, the company reported its full-year financials for the fiscal year 2021.

For starters, net revenue for the year came in at $3.1 billion, representing a 9% increase in year-over-year revenue. Besides that, accommodation reservation revenue was $1.3 billion, up by 14% from 2020. This accounts for 41% of total revenue, a rather sizable chunk. Executive Chairman James Liang added, “During the past year, we have further expanded our product offerings and improved our content capabilities, which pave the way for our sustainable growth in the longer term. Going forward, we will continue to focus on the business recovery in the Chinese domestic market while remaining ambitious with our global vision towards global travel reopening.” Given the pace of the company’s growth, would you invest in TCOM stock?

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago is a retailer for motorhomes. In fact, it is a leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under a variety of brands like Grand Design, Newmar, and recently-acquired Barletta. Its products are for leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has multiple facilities across the country and builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, and commercial community outreach vehicles. This month, the company reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter.

Diving in, the company raked in an impressive increase in revenue of $1.2 billion, or up by 38.7% for the quarter. Organic growth was impressive as well, increasing by 29.4% over the prior year. Subsequently, adjusted earnings per share was reported at $3.14, up by 42% over the prior year. The company thanks sustained elevated consumer demand for its strong second-quarter performance. Moving on, Winnebago is confident it is delivering sustained market share gains and profitable growth across its portfolio. And on that note, would you add WGO stock to your portfolio?

Cresco Labs

Following that is Cresco Labs. In brief, the company focuses on the production of recreational and medical cannabis-based products. Notably, it is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis and medical marijuana firms in the U.S. now. According to Cresco Labs, its retail operations span across ten U.S. states where medical consumption is legal. Given the company’s current footprint in the U.S., CRLBF stock could be worth knowing now.

This month, it was reported that Cresco will be buying out rival Columbia Care (OTCMKTS: CCHWF) for a staggering $2 billion. Impressively, this acquisition makes Cresco the top U.S. cannabis producer in the industry. Evidently, Cresco executives said that the joined forces of the two companies have the potential to be a brand that could be compared to the likes of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) or Johnnie Walker. Not to mention, this deal would also help the company dominate a market that could reach $46 billion in sales by 2026. With this massive acquisition in place, is CRLBF stock a buy?

Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the television (TV). And for the most part, the company’s mission is to be the TV streaming platform that connects the entire TV ecosystem around the world. Today, Roku streaming devices are accessible to consumers in North America, Latin America, and parts of Europe including the UK, Ireland, and France. Furthermore, by giving consumers the content they love, Roku can monetize large audiences and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers.

Last month, Roku announced its membership and participation in Sound Hub Denmark, a world-class sound and acoustics growth hub. Roku will join other members including Bang & Olufsen, Harman, and Dynaudio to provide coaching and mentoring. In addition, it would also present on topics around home theaters and audition at Sound Hub Denmark events. Overall, these appear to be steps in the right direction as the company continues to plan for long-term growth. With this in mind, would you consider adding ROKU stock to your watchlist?

Expedia

Closing us off is Expedia, an online travel shopping company that serves consumers and small businesses in the travel industry. Through its wide array of websites, consumers have access to Expedia’s travel fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines. As countries around the world start to reopen their borders to welcome travelers, I could see why investors may be keen on investing in EXPE stock.

On February 28, IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that Expedia is now a preferred redistributor of its properties’ wholesale rates. This will be facilitated through Expedia’s Optimized Distribution Preferred program. Accordingly, the program will resolve challenges in the wholesale distribution market by creating a solution for IHG and its B2B demands. This aims to reduce costs, generate incremental revenue for hotels, as well as provide accurate content and better rates to guests. Thus, do you believe EXPE stock has more room to run?

