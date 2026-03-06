5 Leisure and Recreation Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Demand in 2026

The Leisure and Recreation Services and Leisure and Recreation Products industries have been gaining from the optimization of business processes, consistent partnerships and digital initiatives. Rising disposable incomes in the United States have boosted leisure and recreation demand, supported by an increase in personal consumption expenditure.

At this stage, we have narrowed our search to five leisure and recreation stocks to invest in. These are: Expedia Group Inc. EXPE, Viking Holdings Ltd. VIK, Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT, Callaway Golf Co. CALY and MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. MCFT. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expedia Group Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Expedia Group delivered an impressive fourth quarter, with adjusted earnings surging 58% year over year and surpassing estimates, while revenues advanced 11.4%. The performance was driven by EXPE’s strong B2B momentum, as segment revenues and gross bookings jumped 24%, further supported by a 19% increase in advertising revenues.

EXPE’s total gross bookings rose 11% to $27 billion, backed by resilient lodging demand and solid growth in booked room nights. Profitability improved significantly, with adjusted EBITDA climbing 32% and margins expanding 368 basis points, highlighting EXPE’s operating leverage and disciplined execution.

Expedia Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.3% and 20.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 7.2% over the past 30 days.

Viking Holdings Ltd.

Zacks Rank #2 Viking Holdings is benefiting from strong consumer demand and a solid booking environment. VIK is banking on affluent customers to see it through the current market downturn. Also, the rise in onboard spending bodes well.

Viking has been focusing on strategically enhancing the guest experience through smart investments and digital innovations across its fleet, aiming to maximize guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. VIK is also focusing on fleet expansion and geographic diversification to drive growth.

Viking Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 12.9% and 25.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has remained flat over the past 30 days.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Johnson Outdoors is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. JOUT designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment.

JOUT’s familiar brands include: Old Town canoes and kayaks, Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks, Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats, Minn Kota motors, Cannon downriggers, Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin' Buddy fishfinders, Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment, Silva compasses and digital instruments, and Eureka! tents.

Johnson Outdoors has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.5% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 9.5% over the past 30 days.

Callaway Golf Co.

Zacks Rank #1 Callaway Golf is a premium golf equipment, gear and apparel company with a portfolio of brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew and OGIO. CALY operates in three business segments: Topgolf, Golf Equipment, and Active Lifestyle. CALY sells products across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally.

Callaway Golf has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -42.3% and 85.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 14.7% over the past seven days.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 MasterCraft Boat designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. MCFT’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and Pontoon. MCFT offers boats and boat trailers, replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats.

MasterCraft Boat has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.3% and 64.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 21.8% over the past 30 days.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Callaway Golf Company (CALY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.