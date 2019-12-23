5 Last-Minute ETF Deals Before Christmas Eve

The holiday shopping season begins with Black Friday and officially ends with Super Saturday – the last Saturday before Christmas. Stores offer hefty discounts to last minute shoppers to generate as much revenues as possible. This year was no exception as retail analysts expect Super Saturday to have surpassed all other days in 2019.

Though we are yet to get the exact figure, this Super Saturday sales are expected to be about $34 billion, up from Black Friday’s sales of $31.5 billion. About 147.8 million people, up from 134.3 million last year, are expected to have participated in Super Saturday sale and extended store hours, according to the National Retail Federation’s new survey.

Having said this, we would like to note that customers are still on shopping spree, especially with 2019 holiday season six days shorter.

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF MILN

Per the source, unlike baby boomers who tend to shop early, millennials prefer to do it late. This year, millennials were the top spenders on Black Friday, shelling out an average of $509.50 on purchases compared with just $382.40 in 2018. With the trend is expected to continue throughout the season, we believe MILN will be a good bet.

Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY

Now who can forget online retail ETF – the most important medium of shopping? In-store purchases have been slowing lately with surging demand for technologies. This makes IBUY an intriguing ETF deal for Christmas (read: Shop Online ETFs & Stocks for Black Friday & Beyond).

Total retail sales are expected to grow between 4.5% and 5% during the holiday period, suggesting a rise from 3.1% recorded in 2018, according to Deloitte's annual holiday forecast. Among this, online sales are set to rise 14% to 18% compared with 2018 levels, according to Deloitte. NRF expects online and other non-store sales growth of 11-14% this year.

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

This retail ETF should definitely be there on the shopping list. The fund has huge exposure to Amazon (19.28%) followed by Home Depot (10.16%) and Wal-Mart Stores (9.02%). All these companies are known for huge holiday season business.

Amazon’s recent announcement of expanding its free return program to extra items under 50 pounds like electronics, household goods, and kitchen appliances should boost sales on Christmas eve. Amazon already owns the crown of best-performing retailer of this season withbest ever Black Friday. Cyber Monday 2019 was Amazon’s the busiest shopping day ever.

And if you are worried that your purchases made online won’t arrive before the Christmas, you can go for click-and-brick shopping mode, meaning buy online and pick up in-store. The likes of Kohl's KSS, Macy's M, JCPenney JCP, Nordstrom JWN offer this service (read: Bet on Brick-and-Click Retailing With These ETFs).

Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF VIDG

According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), seven out of ten U.S. customers are likely to buy a content-related gift this year, which includes videogame discs (43%). Some of the top-selling video games in the recent month are Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Electronic Arts’ (EA) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.There is last month’s Disney+ debut of The Mandalorian, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which saw huge success. All these make video game ETF a good bet right now.

Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL)

This is the time when social media will witness Christmas-themed photos, gift ideas and increased retailer following. Facebook FB) and Twitter TWTR should win from this trend. So, one can play SOCL.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.