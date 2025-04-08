5 Kitchen Renovations That Will Sell Your Home Faster

The kitchen can be the beating heart of any home. It’s where memories — and that amazing red velvet cake recipe — are made. Though you can’t imagine wanting to change a thing about it, you’re also not stepping into it as a prospective home buyer for the first time. And a set of fresh eyes in the space may reveal areas that need a refresh, whether it’s a simple coat of paint or a more significant upgrade.

Learn More: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and You Can, Too

If you’re putting your house on the market anytime soon, you’ll want a kitchen where potential buyers can imagine making their own memories. That’s going to require some work, but to maximize your return on investment, you’re going to have to know what sorts of home renovations to make now.

1. Hanging Racks

According to Paul Dashevsky, co-CEO at GreatBuildz.com and MaxableSpace.com, one of the best things you can do for your kitchen is to add extra storage space. Most modern kitchen utensils and tools come with handles or loops designed for hanging, so why not take advantage of that?

“Hanging racks are typically used to store pots and pans or cooking utensils, adding a functional and decorative element to the kitchen,” he said. “Save space and make your kitchen look unique and professional.”

2. Concealable Microwave Space

Dashevsky adds that while microwaves are a must-have appliance in most kitchens, they often eat up valuable counter space, making the kitchen look cluttered. He encourages home-sellers to include a cupboard or hatch in their design to seamlessly conceal their microwave while making it easy to access.

“This helps to keep food preparation space clear as well as maintaining a minimalist design,” he said. “There are many options to choose from, such as lift-up cabinet doors or sliding panels.”

3. Updated Cabinet Space

As a real estate agent with Compass in Los Angeles, Jennifer Okhovat knows what sellers should do to turn that “for sale” sign into a “sold” sign. One of her biggest pieces of advice? If it’s in the budget, you should update your cabinetry.

“If a homeowner is looking to make inexpensive repairs and get the best outcome, I usually recommend sanding and painting the cabinets, and updating the hardware,” she said. “A simple update such as swapping out knobs and pulls is an inexpensive way to make the kitchen look newer and more upgraded.”

4. Nicer Appliances

Who doesn’t want to walk into a kitchen with sleek new appliances that make cooking easier, more stylish, and even fun? Many buyers do, which is why Okhovat recommends researching the right upgrades for your kitchen based on the features that are most popular in your area.

“I would advise a homeowner to consult their local real estate agent if basic appliances will attract buyers in the area, or if the appliances should be a certain brand or finish such as stainless steel,” she said.

5. High Quality Countertops

Anton Liakhov, founder of roometry, encourages prospective sellers to take a hard look at their countertops (and not just searching for crumbs). You may need to consider replacing them with a higher-quality material.

Read Next: 5 Financial Steps Most People Never Consider — and It’s Costing Them

“The usual suspects tend to be granite or quartz countertops. Not only are granite and quartz popular, but they also can add a lot of value in the kitchen,” he said. “They look beautiful and can last longer than less expensive options, contributing to their appeal.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Kitchen Renovations That Will Sell Your Home Faster

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.