5 Kitchen Appliances That Just Aren’t Worth the Money

If the kitchen is your happy place, you might be on the lookout for the next hot kitchen appliance to take your culinary magic to a new level. From Instant Pots to air fryers, blenders to juicers, if you can dream of using it, the appliance probably exists in a variety of prices, colors and styles. Appliances can be tempting, offering promises of making life in your kitchen faster and more convenient.

Read: 10 Aldi Brand Product Worth Buying

Find Out: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

But not every appliance is worth the price or the space it will take up on your countertop or cabinet. Just because something gets a lot of buzz doesn't mean you need to go out and buy it. Here are five kitchen appliances you'll probably want to hold off on.

Immersion Blender

The immersion blender touts itself as the perfect appliance for making soups, sauces and creamy dishes. But at prices ranging from $79 to $149 for a high quality one, you'll just be spending money on an extra item you probably won't use very often. Instead, invest in a good old-fashioned regular blender for $21 on Amazon or a Magic Bullet for $48.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Electric Juicer

If you're into juicing oranges or lemons in big quantities, an electric juicer may seem like a great idea. But when you really take stock of how often you're liable to use it, it's most likely going to be an investment that sits taking up precious cabinet space. A manual, handheld juicer works just fine and will cost you less than $5.

Toaster

Now, wait, you might be saying, what's wrong with the basic, humble toaster? Well, in the long run, nothing. Except that a toaster takes up counter space and does only one job: make toast. A toaster oven is a far more functional appliance that allows you to cook and bake as well as toast. While these come in a range of prices, you can get a reliable toaster oven for as little as $40.

Pod-Based Coffee Maker

Keurig popularized the pod-based coffee maker, which allows you to make single-serve cups of coffee with individual plastic pods. Not only are these environmentally unfriendly, but coffee experts say this method doesn't make the tastiest coffee. At prices ranging from $40 to $134 and up, not including the cost of the pods themselves, you have to ask if it's really worth it. Instead, consider investing in a simple French press, which you can get for as little as $20 at Walmart. You'll be environmentally conscious and enjoy a tasty cup every morning.

Ice Cream Maker

An ice cream maker is another appliance that sounds like a great idea, especially if you have kids, but in reality, isn't very practical. How often are you really going to make your own ice cream? And while you can get makers at a variety of price points, a quality one can cost as much as $200. This is what pints of Ben & Jerry's are for.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Kitchen Appliances That Just Aren’t Worth the Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.