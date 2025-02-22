5 Key Signs You’re Not Making the Most of Your Sam’s Club Membership

As long as buying in bulk isn’t an issue, a Sam’s Club membership can help save money on groceries and household essentials. But not taking full advantage of everything the membership has to offer could mean missing out on valuable savings and perks.

Here are key signs that you’re not taking full advantage of your Sam’s Club membership.

Not Upgrading To a Plus Membership

Frequent Sam’s Club shoppers who stick with the basic Club membership may lose out. A Plus Membership costs $110 per year — $70 if you join by May 31, 2025 — but includes benefits like free shipping on orders over $50, early shopping hours, free curbside pickup with no order minimums and 2% back in Sam’s Cash (up to $500 per year) on eligible purchases.

Spending at least $2,750 annually covers the $55 difference between the Club and memberships through rewards alone. Spend at least $5,550 annually to earn back the entire membership fee in rewards.

Ignoring the Sam’s Club App

One of the most valuable features of the Sam’s Club app is the Scan & Go feature, which allows you to bypass checkout lines. With it, you can scan items you want to purchase as you shop in the Club and put them in your basket. Then, you pay in the app and show the exit code on your way out. You can also order and pay for items at the Sam’s Club cafe in the app, pick up when you’re ready and scan the QR code at the fuel pump to start your gas purchase. Other benefits of the app include managing your pharmacy prescriptions, ordering Sam’s Club doorstep delivery or scheduling curbside pickup.

Forgetting About Sam’s Club Services

Besides bulk groceries and household essentials, Sam’s Club offers exclusive services. Members who don’t explore them could be missing out. Discounts are available in the following areas:

Health, including a Humana dental savings plan that can save 20%-40%

Protection and installation, including Angi assembly and services

Home improvement and maintenance, including a home warranty plan with a free month

Travel and entertainment, including up to 60% off on leading hotels

Photos and customization, including custom cards and canvas prints

Business, including Clover point-of-sale solutions with a free $100 gift card at sign-up

Paying More for Gas Elsewhere

Visit Sam’s Club Finder to view gas prices for your local Club and see if you can save. Most Reddit users report finding Sam’s gas to be 10-60 cents cheaper per gallon than competing gas stations. Members can also take advantage of free car washes at select locations. Additionally, members with a Sam’s Club Mastercard can earn 5% cash back on up to $6,000 worth of gas purchased a year anywhere the Mastercard is accepted.

Skipping Member’s Mark Products

According to Reddit users, Member’s Mark products are as good as or better than name brands, so skipping them means losing out on some serious savings. Reddit favorites include Member’s Mark toilet paper, paper towels and laundry detergent. Additionally, several Reddit users commented that the Member’s Mark canned chicken breast is a go-to, while one user said it’s “invaluable.”

