5 Key Signs You’re in Financial Fight or Flight Mode, According to Dasha Kennedy

Dasha Kennedy, creator of The Broke Black Girl and financial activist, is known for sharing real-world money advice through social media and other online platforms. Recently, she partnered with National Debt Relief to offer guidance to people who have always assumed that their financial problems were the result of simply being “bad with money.”

Kennedy said people should not blame themselves for a lack of discipline when it comes to excessive spending or failing to save for the future. She explained bad money habits may result from being in “financial fight or flight” mode.

The financial educator explained that financial fight or flight mode is “a real physical response to stress that keeps your brain and body in survival mode.” Here are five signs that you may be operating out of fear when it comes to your money, according to Dasha Kennedy.

Avoiding Checking Your Bank Account

People who avoid checking their bank accounts are not necessarily careless. They may instead be reacting to fear or anxiety surrounding their financial situation. Avoidance is not unusual when it comes to stressful situations and it may be more widespread than you think. According to a Mind Over Money study published by Capital One and The Decision Lab, 77% of respondents said they felt nervous about their finances while nearly 60% said they felt like finances controlled their lives.

Budgeting Feels Like a Punishment

Another indicator that you may be in financial fight or flight mode, according to Kennedy, is if you feel like budgeting is a punishment. Most experts agree that budgeting that is too restrictive or unrealistic can backfire. Kennedy suggested finding a system that “works with your real life, not against it.”

You Freeze When Bills Are Due

Feeling frozen when paying bills is a sign that your money habits may be based in fear. If you have a missed or late payment, you aren’t alone. A report by NPR found that more Americans were falling behind on their bills with almost 9% of credit card balances falling into delinquency from 2023 to 2024. Higher prices and inflation are two major factors that may be contributing to the financial strain many people are experiencing. Kennedy recommended establishing a routine that helps to reduce stress when it comes to dealing with finances.

Spending for Relief, Followed by Guilt

People who spend to feel relief only to be bombarded with feelings of guilt afterward may not be spendthrifts. Instead, their habits may be based on a biological response to the stress they experience when faced with financial uncertainty or instability. Kennedy suggested seeking professional help to gain control over finances by building a realistic plan for spending and saving.

Telling Yourself You’ll Deal With It Later

Whether it’s because of an insurmountable amount of credit card debt or living paycheck to paycheck, avoiding dealing with your financial situation may just be your body’s response to a stressful situation. Kennedy recommends taking small steps to achieve financial stability, making one decision at a time to avoid triggering your body’s stress hormones.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Key Signs You're in Financial Fight or Flight Mode, According to Dasha Kennedy

