5 Key Signs You Should Switch Banks in Retirement

There can be a lot of new or different financial decisions to make in retirement, some of which can be overwhelming. But one you might not have even thought of is whether you’re banking at the right bank for you.

The Results Are In: The Best Banks of 2025

Find Your State: The Best Banks of 2025 For Each State

While it might seem like all banks are essentially about the same, there can be significant differences that can affect not only things like fees and rates, but access to your money.

Christopher Stroup, CFP and owner of Silicon Beach Financial, explained five key signs that you should consider switching banks in retirement.

High Fees

Since many retirees do not keep most of their cash in regular checking or savings accounts, you might find that your bank is charging you a monthly fee for not meeting a minimum requirement. Stroup suggested that if your bank is doing so related to minimum balance requirements or for services that could be more affordable elsewhere, you might want to switch.

“As you shift to a more fixed income in retirement, every dollar counts,” Stroup said.

Discover More: The Best National Banks of 2025

Low Interest Rates

Additionally, interest rates have remained high enough to make banks competitive for rates, and if you’re not getting the best possible rate on your savings, there’s easily another bank that is happy to take your business.

“Paying excessive fees or earning little to no interest on your savings can erode your financial security,” Stroup said.

Poor Customer Service or Lack of Support

Because your financial needs can change radically in retirement, you may need more personalized support, Stroup said, “especially when managing investments, accessing funds quickly or troubleshooting account issues.”

He warned that if you’re consistently facing long wait times, poor service or inadequate assistance, it might be a sign that your bank isn’t offering the service level you need or deserve.

Limited Online Access or Tools

“In today’s digital world, you need easy, secure access to your accounts from home or on the go,” Stroup said. Thus, if your bank’s online tools are outdated or cumbersome to use, it may be time to switch.

“Retirees often want to manage investments, review balances or transfer funds without leaving the house.”

Inconvenient or Inadequate ATM Access

As you get older, easy access to cash or the ability to do banking without visiting a branch becomes more important, Stroup said. You don’t owe loyalty to a bank just because you’ve been banking there for years. “If your bank doesn’t have a wide network of ATMs or has high fees for using other bank ATMs, it can become frustrating and costly,” he said.

While you never want to be hasty about moving money around, do your research, compare, read the fine print and consider if you’re getting the most out of your bank or not.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Key Signs You Should Switch Banks in Retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.