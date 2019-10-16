Third quarter earnings season officially kicks off this week with a handful of the big US banks leading it off.

But there are also a lot of big cap companies reporting in numerous industries which will provide a good look at what is happening in the US economy.

Transports, industrials, consumer discretionary, construction, and real estate.

Is the slowdown impacting all parts of the economy or just a few?

Several of these companies also have excellent earnings surprise track records. It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years.

These are five companies that should definitely be on your list to watch this week.

5 Key Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Netflix NFLX has beat 7 quarters in a row and has only missed twice in the last 5 years but the beat/miss will have little to do with it this quarter as analysts are worried about subscriber retention as the streaming wars heat up. Is the sell-off in the shares over done?

2. United Rentals URI has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was back in 2016, during the oil plunge. United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in North America so it has its finger on the pulse of the construction economy. Can it break out of its 2019 trading range?

3. Honeywell HON has hit new 5-year highs in 2019 despite the worries about the global economy. It’s now trading at 20x forward earnings. Will it break out again on this report?

4. Union Pacific UNP has beat 6 quarters in a row and shares also briefly hit 5-year highs. But shares have fallen 5.5% over the last 3 months on fears about an economic slowdown. With a forward P/E of 18, is this a buying opportunity?

5. Bank OZK OZK is one of the more prominent lenders to apartment and condo developers in hot cities like Miami and Chicago. It’s coming off a rare earnings miss last quarter. Shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.2. Is the sell-off in the shares over done?

