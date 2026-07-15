5 Key Charts to Start Q2 Earnings Season

The second quarter earnings season has officially launched with the big banks reporting stellar earnings and revenue. For some of the banks, it was the best quarter in a decade.

What an exciting way to kick off the earnings season. And there is more to come this week.

The transports will be in the spotlight with trucking companies and airlines to report earnings. Analysts are bullish on both even with higher jet fuel and diesel.

Technology stocks have been in a funk but will Taiwan Semiconductor change the tone? Taiwan Semiconductor pre-reported that its second quarter sales were up 36% year-over-year. That was well above the Zacks Consensus, which was looking for 31.8%.

Companies That Beat on Earnings Every Quarter for Years

It’s difficult for a company to beat on earnings every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for five years. While COVID is now six years ago, so that volatility in earnings reports is in the rearview mirror, companies still had to deal with navigating rising interest rates in 2022.

It’s always something. Yet some of the companies this week have perfect earnings records.

It takes good communication between management and the analysts to achieve five years of perfection.

Will these companies beat again?

5 Key Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Cintas Corp. (CTAS)

Cintas is an earnings all-star. This uniform provider hasn’t missed earnings in 5 years. Shares are down 15% over the last year while the S&P 500 has gained 20.3%. Cintas is more attractive now that the stock has sold off. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 33.9. Will it beat again?

2. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt operates a transportation network in North America, through trucking and logistics. J.B. Hunt has beat 3 quarters in a row as trucking has come out of a recession. Earnings are expected to rise 17.8% this year and 23.3% in 2027. Shares of J.B. Hunt have soared in the last year, gaining 84.5%. Will it make it 4 beats in a row?

3. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

United Airlines has an excellent earnings surprise track record. It has beat on earnings 15 quarters in a row. United Airlines has only missed twice in the last 5 years and both were in 2022. Shares are up 6.5% year-to-date as jet fuel prices soared during the Iran War. United Airlines is cheap. It has a forward P/E of 11.5. A P/E under 15 usually indicates value. Will United be painting better days ahead after the Iran War ends?

4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor is an earnings all-star. It has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record. That’s impressive. Taiwan Semiconductor is expected to grow earnings by 45% this year and 27.5% next year. Shares are up 83.8% over the last year to new highs. It trades with a forward P/E of 27, which isn’t cheap, but isn’t at nosebleed levels either. Will Taiwan Semiconductor continue to churn higher if it beats again?

5. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix is coming off a miss last quarter and has missed two out of the last four quarters. Shares are trading near 52-week lows, having fallen 41.7% in the last year. Yet earnings are expected to rise 42.3% this year. Netflix has an attractive P/E of 20.5. That’s a low P/E for Netflix, which has traded much higher over the years. Will Netflix turn it around and beat this quarter?

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.