5 Jobs To Take Now To Earn $110,000 or Higher in 5 years

No one starts their career at the top. If you’re willing to work your way up, there’s plenty of career paths that can lead to above average earnings.
As of May 2023, the mean annual wage for all occupations in the U.S. is $65,470, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). If you have your sights set on a larger payday, now is the time to start laying the groundwork. Carefully planning today can lead to a seriously impressive paycheck in the not-so-distant future.
Here’s a look at top jobs to take now that can set the stage for earnings of $110,000 or more in five years.
Human Resources
Now: Human Resources Specialist
- Median annual salary: $67,650
A human resources specialist is responsible for recruiting, screening and interviewing job applicants and new hires. A bachelor’s degree is typically needed to secure this type of job, but some employers may also seek candidates with relevant work experience.
In Five Years: Human Resources Manager
- Median annual salary: $136,350
Much more responsibility, a human resources manager oversees an organization’s hiring process, while also working on strategic planning with top executives. At least five years of relevant work experience is needed, along with a bachelor’s degree — at minimum — or a master’s degree.
Public Relations
Now: Public Relations Specialist
- Median annual salary: $66,750
Writing press releases and managing social media profiles — to promote clients and curate their public image — are two key job duties of a public relations specialist. A bachelor’s degree is typically required for this entry-level job.
In Five Years: Public Relations Manager
- Median annual salary: $130,480
In addition to supervising staff, a public relations manager is responsible for tasks like creating clients’ brand image and identity, identifying clients’ target audiences and helping clients with external communications. To get this type of job, several years of relevant work experience is needed, along with a bachelor’s degree — and in some cases, a master’s degree.
Information Technology
Now: Network and Computer Systems Administrator
- Median annual salary: $95,360
Most computer network analyst jobs require a bachelor’s degree in computer or information science — or a related field. These professionals are responsible for the installation, configuration and maintenance of a company’s networks, operating systems and servers.
In Five Years: Computer Network Architect
- Median annual salary: $129,849
The next step up, a computer network architect designs and executes data communication networks. At least five years of experience in a job like network and computer systems administrator and a bachelor’s degree are needed.
Health and Medical
Now: Medical Records Specialist
- Median annual salary: $48,780
Pertinent to every healthcare system, a medical records specialist creates and maintains patient files. At minimum, a high school degree is needed for the job, but some employers might require a postsecondary certificate or an associate’s degree.
In Five Years: Medical and Health Services Manager
- Median annual salary: $110,680
Several years of relevant work experience and sometimes a bachelor’s degree is required to become a medical and health services manager. These professionals plan, direct and coordinate medical and health services in a wide-variety of settings.
Retail
Now: Buyer or Purchasing Agent
- Median annual salary: $71,950
Buyers and purchasing agents are responsible for sourcing products and services for companies — including finding suppliers, negotiating contracts and ensuring product quality. A bachelor’s degree and on-the-job training is typically needed for this type of job.
In Five Years: Purchasing Manager
- Median annual salary: $136,380
At the purchasing manager level, job duties involve overseeing buyers and purchasing agents, as well as dealing with more advanced procurement projects.
Editor’s note: The details for each career path in this article was sources from the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook (OOH).
