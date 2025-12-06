5 Items Middle-Class Retirees Should Never Ever Buy at Walmart

Ah, Walmart. For many shoppers seeking everyday items at low prices, Walmart is a home away from home. Middle-class retirees living on a fixed income are often habitués of their local Walmart stores, seeking everything from groceries to clothes or even furniture at a bargain. Well, at a supposed bargain. Sometimes Walmart doesn’t offer these shoppers a deal that is worth their hard-earned income.

There are certain items retirees in the middle class should scrub from their regular Walmart shopping lists. They can find some of these items elsewhere for lower prices. As for heavier items, they’d be better off buying them already assembled — even if that means paying more in the short term, since the medical bills for an injured back aren’t cheap.

GOBankingRates shopped around for the items retirees should avoid on their next Walmart shopping trip.

Spices

Unlike the inhabitants of Arrakis — where, in the Dune universe, the spice is always flowing — today’s retirees are confronting higher costs of the spices that make their food so delicious. Even Walmart isn’t immune from offering costly spices, with a simple bottle of onion powder retailing for $3.86. Compare that with a bottle of onion powder at Dollar Tree, which goes for only $1.25.

Blue Buffalo Dog Food

Your furry friend may love Blue Buffalo, but spending roughly $18 a bag for various forms of this dog chow — including a five-pound bag of Adult Life Protection Formula and Senior Life Protection Formula — doesn’t have you in a tail-wagging mood. But here’s some good news: You can get a five-pound bag of Blue Buffalo dog food on Amazon for $14.98.

Since the bag will be delivered right to your door, you don’t need to worry about carrying it from the car — a real plus if you’re dealing with back pain or arthritis.

Over-the-Counter Medicines

While you’re already shopping at Walmart, it’s tempting to grab those over-the-counter pain relievers, cough drops or cold medicines. But if you can hold off until the first Tuesday of the month, you could get significant discounts at Walgreens.



On the first Tuesday of every month, Walgreens offers 20% off eligible items for adults 55 and up — and these often include over-the-counter medicines and wellness products. With the discount, you could get these medicines for a better price at Walgreens.

Furniture

While you might think that you’re getting a steal on Walmart furniture, if you order an item that doesn’t come assembled, you’ll have to take on the task yourself — putting yourself at risk for a costly hospital stay if something goes wrong. And let’s face it: In your senior years, you’re not as strong or limber as you used to be.

Though you can opt to purchase assembly services when checking out online, these services aren’t cheap. Getting a desk assembled will cost you $79. You may be better off going to Facebook Marketplace for preassembled furniture and hiring your grandkids and their friends to haul it over.

Batteries

From your TV remote to your favorite singing holiday tchotchkes, AA batteries are the lifeblood of your home. Buy them at Walmart, and you can get a 40-count pack of AAs for $34.39. Hop over to Costco, however, and you’ll find a 40-count pack for $17.99. Deciding where to go for batteries is a no-brainer.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary. Prices are accurate as of Dec. 2, 2025.

