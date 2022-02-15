Earnings season isn’t over yet.

This week, there are several hundred companies expected to report earnings, including one of the FANGMAN stocks, NVIDIA, and a couple dozen of investor favorites including technology companies, hotels and travel companies and retailers who were pandemic winners.

Some of these stocks have sold-off in 2022, with some down double digits over the past 6 weeks.

Is this a buying opportunity in some of these favorite companies?

5 Investor Favorite Earnings Charts

1. Airbnb ABNB

Airbnb has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. It has been on a wild ride since it was listed as a public company in late 2020.

Shares have surged, sold-off, surged, and sold off. Airbnb is now about flat for 2022.

Earnings are expected to be positive in 2022 for the first time, with the Zacks Consensus looking for $1.25 per share. This would be a big turning point for Airbnb, if it happens.

Is it time to bet on Airbnb with the travel recovery expected to take hold in 2022?

2. Roblox RBLX

Roblox, the online entertainment company, beat by 18% last quarter, but missed the prior two quarters.

This will only be the fourth earnings reports for Roblox, which went public in 2021.

Shares have fallen 35% year-to-date but Roblox doesn’t have a P/E because it’s expected to lose $0.87 in 2021 and another $0.80 in 2022.

Is Roblox a deal with the sell-off in 2022?

3. Shopify, Inc. SHOP

Shopify is coming off it’s first earnings miss in 5 years last quarter. It brought an end to an amazing earnings streak.

Shares have also reversed their 5-year winning trajectory as well, with Shopify shares falling 38% year-to-date.

It’s too early to say that Shopify shares are cheap.It’s still trading at 123x forward earnings.

Should investors be jumping in to buy Shopify on this sell-off, or will they get the shares cheaper later?

4. The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD

The Trade Desk has an amazing earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed in 5 years, even during the pandemic.

That’s impressive.

But shares have sold off in 2022 anyway, falling about 17% year-to-date.

The Trade Desk isn’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 79.

Should The Trade Desk be on your watch list?

5. Crocs, Inc. CROX

Crocs has beat 6 quarters in a row and has only missed 3 times in 5 years. That’s a great earnings surprise track record for a shoe retailer.

Crocs was a big pandemic winner, with shares surging over the past 2 years. But in 2022, like many other stocks, Crocs has sold off, falling 22% year-to-date.

Unlike other hot stocks that have cooled, however, Crocs is dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.8.

It’s no value trap either, as earnings are expected to rise 23% in 2022.

Is Crocs over sold?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.