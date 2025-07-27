5 Investments You Should Make To Tariff-Proof Your Portfolio

Regardless of where you stand on President Trump’s tariffs, they can make you nervous as an investor. In fact, you may be wondering if there are some investments to consider now to help tariff-proof your portfolio.

GOBankingRates talked to financial experts for advice about potential options to diversify your investments and potentially lower impacts of new tariffs.

Domestic Supply Chains

Christopher Stroup, founder and president of Silicon Beach Financial, said to look for companies actively reshoring production or diversifying their sourcing away from tariff-prone regions.

“These businesses may be better positioned to maintain margins and reduce geopolitical risk, which is especially important if your income or equity is tied to global tech or manufacturing trends,” Stroup noted.

U.S.-Focused ETFs and Index Funds

“Funds that emphasize domestic companies, especially in sectors like infrastructure, utilities and consumer staples, can offer stability when tariffs hit global trade,” according to Stroup. “These investments reduce exposure to import costs and supply chain friction, while keeping your portfolio tax-efficient and diversified.”

Alternative Assets

You can diversify with alternative assets to help tariff-proof your portfolio.

“Private credit, real estate and farmland can act as buffers when trade tensions spike,” according to Stroup. “These assets often move independently of public markets and tariffs, providing uncorrelated returns that help protect your portfolio’s purchasing power during volatility.”

Currency-Hedged International Funds

In addition, Stroup said to add exposure to currency-hedged international funds.

“If you want global diversification without getting caught in tariff or currency risk, consider funds that hedge against foreign exchange volatility,” Stroup said. “This helps you stay globally exposed while limiting downside from tariff-influenced currency swings.”

International Stocks

Because we can’t predict the long-term impact of tariffs, it is important not to engage in panic selling, according to Marguerita Cheng, a certified financial planner (CFP) and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth. Diversification can help mitigate volatility in your portfolio.

“While international stocks have underperformed over the past several years, they have enjoyed some positive performance year-to-date,” Cheng said. “The percentage that investors should consider allocating to international stocks depends on their time horizon, risk tolerance and investment objectives. Investing in ETFs is a straightforward, cost-effective way to gain exposure to international stocks.”

