5 International ETFs That Outstripped US Market in November

November was a banner month for the global stock market despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The MSCI World Index, which tracks around 1,603 stocks in 23 developed countries, hit all-time high gaining 12.7% in the month. This marks an outperformance when compared to the major U.S. indexes. The surge has added about $6.7 trillion to the value of world equities.



The S&P 500 rose 10.7% in November and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11.84% - its biggest monthly gain since 1987. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 11.8%. The massive rally was attributable to positive vaccine developments from Pfizer PFE and BioNTech, Moderna MRNA and AstraZeneca AZN that raised the hope of economic recovery and cheap global money flows (read: ETF Sectors to Bet on Positive Vaccine News).



The European stock market wrapped up its best month ever with the pan-European Stoxx 600 Index gaining 13.7%. Italy and France stocks were up 26% and 21%, respectively. Meanwhile Japan Nikkei logged in its best month since 1194, having climbed 15%.



Added to the global bullish sentiment was the latest China survey, which showed that the factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November, a sign that the world’s second-largest economy has recovered to the pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprised the market by injecting 200 billion yuan ($30.4 billion) through one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions.



While there have been winners in many corners of the world, we highlight five top-performing country ETFs that beat the market last month. Any of these could be excellent plays for investors seeking to ride out the current market concerns:



Global X MSCI Greece ETF GREK – Up 28.3%



This ETF invests in the largest and most liquid companies in Greece by tracking the MSCI All Greece Select 25/50 Index. It is a home to a small basket of 29 companies with heavy concentration on the top firm. Consumer discretionary, communication services, financials, utilities and materials are the top sectors with a double-digit exposure each. The product has amassed $138.8 million in its asset base and trades in solid volume of around 47,000 shares per day. It charges 57 bps in fees per year from investors but has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.



iShares MSCI Austria ETF EWO – Up 25.4%



This ETF targets the Austrian stock market, offering exposure to 27 stocks with heavy concentration on top two firms with double-digit exposure each. Financials is the top sector accounting for 30.5% of assets while materials, industrials, energy and utilities round off the next spots. The fund has accumulated $50.4 million in its asset base while trades in an average daily volume of 25,000 shares. It charges 49 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 7 Europe ETFs Trending Up Despite Virus Cases & Lockdowns).



iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF EUFN – Up 24.9%



This fund provides exposure to the financial segment of the developed European market by tracking the MSCI Europe Financials Index. It holds 80 securities in its basket with key holdings in banks and insurance. In terms of country exposure, United Kingdom takes the top spot at 25.6% while Switzerland, Germany, and France round off the next spots. EUFN has AUM of $959.3 million and charges 48 bps in fees a year. Volume is heavy, exchanging nearly 1.5 million shares in hand per day on average. EUFN has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares MSCI Spain ETF EWP – Up 24.7%



The fund offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies in Spain and follows the MSCI Spain 25/50 Index. It holds 21 stocks with heavy concentration on the top two firms. Utilities is the top sector at 32.4% share while financials and industrials round off the next two spots. The ETF charges 50 bps in annual fees and has gathered $513.1 million in its asset base. It trades in an average daily volume of around 1 million shares and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Cyclical Sector Outperforming: 6 Cheap ETFs to Track).



iShares MSCI Turkey ETF TUR – Up 24.1%



This ETF offers exposure to 50 companies in Turkey and follows the MSCI Turkey IMI 25/50 Index. It is concentrated on the top firm and has key holdings in the financials, industrials, consumer staples and materials sectors. The product has amassed an asset base of $264.8 million and charges 59 bps in fees per year from investors. Volume is solid at 301,000 shares a day on average. TUR has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a High risk outlook.

