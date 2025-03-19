5 International ETFs Beating the S&P 500 in 2025

After years of underperformance, international stocks are crushing their U.S. counterparts and having the best start to a year so far this century. This is especially true amid the ongoing trade uncertainty under the new administration, which has raised concerns over growing inflation and a slowing economy in the United States.



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS is up 9.2% since the start of the year compared to a decline of 3.2% for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).



While there have been winners in many corners of the world, we highlight five top-performing country ETFs that beat the market so far this year. These include Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF EUAD, Roundhill China Dragons ETF DRAG, iShares MSCI Poland ETF EPOL, First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund FGM and Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD.

Factors Driving This Trend

Trade Disputes: International markets appear better insulated from the ongoing trade tensions. While the United States faces tariff battles on several fronts, many foreign economies primarily navigate a single trade opponent—the United States—simplifying their risk exposure.



Aggressive Government Stimulus Abroad: Fiscal policy is another major factor. Germany recently unveiled a €500 billion infrastructure package aimed to bolster economic growth, while China has ramped up fiscal support to stabilize its economy. In contrast, the United States has taken a different approach as the Department of Government Efficiency has prioritized budget cuts, reducing federal expenditures rather than expanding them (read: Europe ETFs Beating S&P 500 in 2025: Here's How).



Attractive Valuations: After more than a decade of U.S. stock market outperformance, valuations between U.S. and international stocks have reached historically wide gaps. As such, the valuation for international stocks has become attractive, compelling investors to invest in them. U.S. investors have poured more than $19 billion (as of March 14) into international stock ETFs since the start of the year, per etf.com.

What is Outshining?

Defense companies have been among the best-performing stocks in global markets this year. European ETFs took the charge, fueled by expectations of fiscal stimulus and soaring defense spending. The unprecedented military spending spree by European leaders has fueled a blistering rally in defense stocks, with Germany leading the way higher (read: How Military Budget Cuts Could Shake Up Defense ETFs?).



Polish stocks are outperformers, buoyed by the government’s pledge to invest tens of billions of euros in transportation and energy infrastructure, including plans to build its first nuclear power plant by 2026. Poland’s economy has been one of Europe’s fastest-growing, with GDP expanding nearly 4% in recent quarters.



China-focused ETFs are also performing well despite the return of trade tensions. President Donald Trump’s imposition of fresh tariffs on Chinese goods hasn't deterred investors from betting on China's tech sector and stimulus efforts.

ETFs Outperforming

Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (EUAD) – Up 46%



Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF seeks to track the STOXX Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense Index, which offers exposure to companies headquartered in Europe who derive at least 50% of their revenues from the manufacture, service, supply, and distribution of aeronautical equipment, components, hardware, software or electronic systems; and equipment, systems, components, infrastructure support services, and hardware, software and electronics that directly support civil and military defense efforts. It holds 13 stocks in its basket and charges 50 bps in annual fees. EUAD trades in an average daily volume of 356,000.



Roundhill China Dragons ETF (DRAG) – Up 39.5%



Roundhill China Dragons ETF is the first-ever ETF to provide precise exposure to China’s tech leaders. It offers equal-weight exposure to a concentrated basket of the largest and most innovative Chinese companies (the “China Dragons”). DRAG currently holds nine stocks in its basket. Roundhill China Dragons ETF has AUM of $39.5 million and charges 59 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 53,000 shares.



iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) – Up 39%



iShares MSCI Poland ETF offers exposure to a broad range of companies in Poland by tracking the MSCI Poland IMI 25/50 Index. It holds 32 stocks in its basket and charges 60 bps in annual fees. iShares MSCI Poland ETF trades in a volume of 389,000 shares a day on average.



First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) – Up 29.6%



First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Nasdaq Germany Index that meet certain criteria. It holds 40 stocks in its basket with AUM of $12.3 million and an expense ratio of 0.80%. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund trades in an average daily volume of 2,000 shares (read: Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week).



Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) – Up 29.2%



Global X Defense Tech ETF seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption and utilization of defense technology. It tracks the Global X Defense Tech Index and holds 37 stocks in its basket. Global X Defense Tech ETF charges 50 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 511,000 shares.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX ETF (FGM): ETF Research Reports

Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (EUAD): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.