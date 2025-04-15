5 Insanely Expensive ‘Status Symbol’ Jobs Billionaires Pay People To Do

Expensive meals. Private parties. Audiences with world leaders. Being a billionaire comes with no shortage of perks. And the benefits that would already make most people’s jaws drop only scratch the surface of privileges that the super-rich enjoy.

There are entire fleets of professionals dedicated to making their worlds more secure, convenient and enjoyable. Often, these roles sound like something straight out of a movie, though whether it’s a thriller or a satire depends on your perspective.

These are “status symbol” gigs — sometimes for the people who hold them, but always for the people who pay for them. They reflect exactly how different life can look for the ultra-wealthy.

1. Elite Art and Asset Insurance

Imagine the scene: A hurricane is barreling toward downtown, whipping past the building where a billionaire’s prized art, historical artifacts or jewelry collection is stored. While the average person (well, the average person who could afford a prized art, historical artifact, or jewelry collection) would rely on a standard insurance policy and hope for the best, the ultra-wealthy take an approach that could double for the opening moments of a Christopher Nolan movie: An elite squad of asset protection professionals moves onto the scene with SWAT-like precision and swoops up high-value items to discreetly relocate them to a safe location.

2. Personal Longevity Professionals

The old saying “wealth equals health” rings especially true for the super-rich. But for billionaires, it’s less about access to good care and more about hacking the aging process entirely. They hire elite physicians, personal trainers, sleep specialists, nutritionists, and even genetic counselors — all focused on the broader goal of “longevity.” As in, helping their wealthy clients live longer and look great while doing it.

The phenomenon of the wealthy hiring wellness and longevity professionals caught the attention of Vogue magazine, where writer Hannah Coates profiled physicians who treat the wealthiest people in the world. One of them, Dr. Sabine Donnai of the Viavi clinic in London, charges upwards of £14,000 for a single health evaluation and strategy session. Many of her wealthy clients pursue ongoing treatment plans that cost far more.

3. Concierge for Amex Platinum and Centurion Cards

Apparently, it’s possible to be so wealthy that you can’t even be troubled to make your own purchases. Enter the luxury credit card concierge. For holders of the American Express Platinum or Centurion (Black) cards, personal concierges are available to handle everything from scoring hard-to-get concert tickets, finding the hottest new products before they fly off the shelves, planning elaborate events and vacations, and even managing school pickups.

In one Reddit Ask Me Anything thread, a former concierge shared how he spent two weeks hunting for a Nintendo Wii during the product’s peak scarcity — practically moving heaven and Earth to secure it for his client.

4. Private Cinema Staff

Of course billionaires have their own top-of-the-line home theaters to catch the latest big screen releases in private and comfort — and without people beside them playing on their phones. But these viewing rooms need staff to set up the films, prepare concessions, and clean up afterward.

To run them, wealthy families may employ projectionists, AV technicians, caterers, and cleaners. There are certainly worse gigs around, and with this one, you might get to preview Oscar contenders or unreleased films before they hit the big screen.

5. Christmas Tree Stylists

No, that is not a typo. There really are professionals whose expertise involves creating the most picture-perfect Christmas tree, brimming with elegance and holiday warmth, for the super-rich. These experts design the holiday decor scheme, source unique or bespoke ornaments, and transform living rooms into something straight out of a luxury catalog.

They select tree varieties, plan custom color palettes, and manage installation down to the last glimmering detail. In the homes of the ultra-wealthy, even the holiday decorations are a high-budget production.

