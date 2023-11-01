5 Incredible Stocks the Stock Market Is Overlooking

The market's reaction to some earnings reports this quarter has been surprisingly harsh. But that gives investors with a long-term horizon a discount to buy great companies, and there are some great deals right now.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the five stocks he thinks are steals on the market and why they have more upside ahead.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 30, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 30, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 30, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet, Coinbase Global, General Motors, MGM Resorts International, MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Coinbase Global, MercadoLibre, Netflix, Shopify, Spotify Technology, Tesla, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Vodafone Group Public and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.