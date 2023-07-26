It’s one of the busiest weeks for big cap earnings, with about 30% of the S&P 500 expected to report. That includes some of the “magnificent 7”, retailers, homebuilders, drug makers, construction and paint companies, restaurants, and tech titans. With so much going on, what earnings reports should you be tuning into?

These 5 companies not only have good earnings surprise track records, but their stocks have been rallying this summer. Some are even at new all-time highs.

Can another beat push these stocks even higher?

5 Incredible Earnings Charts

1. Meta Platforms ( META ) is coming off of 2 big earnings surprises in a row. Meta Platforms has cut costs by doing layoffs and is pivoting into the AI space. Shares have rallied 146% year-to-date. Meta Platforms was cheap last year, with a forward P/E of just 13 but now trades at 24.5x. Is it too late to buy Meta Platforms?

2. ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW ) is an earnings all-star. It has not missed in 5-years, even during the start of the pandemic. That’s impressive. Shares of ServiceNow sold off last year but have rallied 48.7% this year. ServiceNow has never been a value stock. It trades with a forward P/E of 60.7. But should growth investors still have ServiceNow on their short list?

3. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG ) has a good earnings surprise track record. It has only missed 3 times over the last 5 years, which included a pandemic which upended the restaurant industry. But Chipotle’s latest miss was in early 2023. Shares of Chipotle have rallied this year, adding 50% and hitting new all-time highs. Chipotle shares are up 344.4% in that period. But you won’t get it cheaply. Chipotle has a forward P/E of 47.5. Is Chipotle’s growth worth the high price?

4. United Rentals ( URI ) has missed on earnings the last 2 quarters. It’s the only one of these 5 that hasn’t seen an earnings surprise this year. But, shares of United Rentals have rallied 25% year-to-date as money from the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill makes its way into the economy. United Rentals is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 11.3. Will United Rentals turn around its surprise track record this quarter?

5. W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) has beat 7 quarters in a row. Impressive. Shares of Grainger have rallied 37.6% year-to-date and are now breaking out to new all-time highs. Grainger now trades with a forward P/E of 21. Will this earnings report propel Grainger to even higher highs?

