5 Incredible Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

One benefit of higher interest rates is rising yields for dividend stocks. There are some incredible companies paying dividend yields of over 7%, and in this video Travis Hoium highlights five of his favorites.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of August 1, 2023. The video was published on August 2, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in NextEra Energy Partners and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Gaming And Leisure Properties and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.