5 Incredible Amazon Prime Deals for January 2023

We may be past the holiday season, but that doesn't mean retailers aren't continuing to offer a host of great deals across a range of categories. Amazon is certainly one of them. And it pays to check out these limited-time deals if you have wiggle room in your budget to make extra purchases on the heels of the holidays.

1. Amazon Essentials Men's Sherpa-Lined Full-Zip Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt

That description alone might sound like a mouthful. But it's winter, it's cold, and it's a great time to load up on cozy items for those times you need to be outdoors running errands or shoveling snow. And right now, you can snag 45% off of an Amazon Essentials fleece zip-up, bringing the price down to just $19.20.

2. Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat

It's not just men who need to stay warm this winter. If you're in need of a coat upgrade, it pays to head to Amazon. You can snag this versatile coat at a 45% discount, which brings its price to $41.10. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can use the Try Before You Buy option to sample this coat before getting charged for it.

3. TurboTax Home & Business 2022 Tax Software

Nobody wants to be thinking about taxes at the very start of the year. But unfortunately, the April filing deadline might arrive before you know it. And the last thing you want to do is get stuck rushing through your taxes and making a mistake as a result. Right now, Amazon has TurboTax Home & Business 2022 Tax Software on sale for 37% off. You'll spend $75.99 for the option to file a federal and state tax return as an individual and small business owner.

4. XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to exercise more, then it may be time to invest in a treadmill. Better yet, get yourself a folding treadmill like this model so it doesn't have to take up loads of space when you're not using it. Right now, it's on sale at Amazon for 7% off. That's not the steepest discount, but it brings the price down to $359.99. Given that many of Amazon's on-sale treadmills are coming in at over $1,000, this is a good way to kick-start your exercise routine without racking up too high a credit card balance.

5. SUNHE YHK Kids Magnetic Tiles Toys, 100 Pieces

If you have kids, you know how popular magnetic tiles are for children of all ages. And now, Amazon has this 100-piece set on sale for $35.19. That's a 41% discount. Even though the holidays are behind us, you may want to stock up for next Christmas, or a birthday that might be in the middle of the year.

Although Amazon offers great deals year-round, these particular bargains may not last past January. In fact, just because these deals are available at the start of the month doesn't mean they'll be around the entire month. So if any of these appeal to you or check off a need, you may want to get moving and scoop them up sooner rather than later.

