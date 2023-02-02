5 Incredible Amazon Prime Deals for February 2023

One of the reasons so many people love Amazon is that the online retail giant tends to offer a wide range of products at competitive prices. But it always pays to search the site for limited-time deals, as those could result in even more savings. With that in mind, here are a few awesome deals to keep on your radar in February.

1. Original Stationery Ice Cream Slime Kit

As a parent, you may be wired to hate slime. But let's face it -- kids love it. And so if you have a special event coming up, like a birthday, or you're celebrating a big accomplishment, then you may want to scoop up this kit for your child. Right now, Amazon has it for 37% off, bringing the price down to $21.95

2. Philips Essential Digital Airfryer

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to dine out at restaurants less frequently and cook more at home to add to your savings, then you may want to jump on the airfryer bandwagon. Right now, this Phillips model is available for 48% off, bringing its price down from $179.95 to $92.99. In addition to frying, this gadget can grill, bake, roast, and reheat your food should you need it to.

3. Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K TV

Maybe you've been saving for months to upgrade to a new TV. If that's the case, you may want to jump on this excellent Amazon deal. Right now, this Samsung model is 40% off, bringing its price to $1,797.99 instead of nearly $3,000.

Clearly, even with the discount,we're talking about a pretty big splurge. But if you have the money, it's a good time to make the purchase.

4. BEDSURE Oversized Wearable Blanket Hoodie

Like it or not, we still have many more weeks of winter to go. If you've been lowering the heat in your home to save money on utility costs, you could be looking at some chilly nights ahead. That's why it could pay to scoop up this oversized wearable fleece blanket. Right now, it's available for 48% off, bringing its price to just $20.79. That's a small amount to pay for added comfort.

5. Ring Video Doorbell 3

Want to add a layer of security to your home? Then it could be a good idea to invest in this Ring doorbell. This model lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone who comes to your door from your tablet, phone, or PC. You can monitor traffic outside your home and get alerts when deliveries arrive. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 normally retails on Amazon for $199.99, but right now, you can get a 30% off deal, where you'll pay $139.99.

If you do decide to invest in a Ring doorbell, it could pay to put a call into your homeowners insurance company. You never know if it might be willing to give you a discount for an added security feature.

If money is tight, now's probably not the time to be doing a lot of shopping on Amazon. But if there's room in your budget for some extra purchases, or you've been saving in advance, then it pays to check out these and the many other deals Amazon has to offer right now.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.