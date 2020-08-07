5 Housing Stocks to Buy With Mortgage Rates at Historic Lows
5 Solid Buysthe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. PulteGroup, Inc. PHM Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc FND TopBuild Corp. BLD D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for TodaySee these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Floor Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.