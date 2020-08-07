Markets

5 Housing Stocks to Buy With Mortgage Rates at Historic Lows

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

5 Solid Buys

the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. PulteGroup, Inc. PHM Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc FND TopBuild Corp. BLD D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Floor Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular