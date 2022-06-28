5 Hottest ETFs of Last Week

Last week, ETFs shed about $11 billion in capital, pushing year-to-date inflows to $291.2 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $12.6 billion outflows, closely followed by $1.6 billion in commodities. Fixed-income ETFs and the international fixed-income ETF gathered $2.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, per etf.com.



As such, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF ITOT, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV, Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, and iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF IWS dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street rebounded strongly last week on bargain hunting, following intense selling in the first half of June. Additionally, the latest comments from Fed officials buoyed up the sentiment on the economy, and a reading on inflation expectations eased. The S&P 500 jumped more than 6% last week, its first weekly advance since late May and its second-best week of 2022 to date. Meanwhile, the 2-year yield recorded its biggest weekly drop since mid-May (read: S&P 500's Second-Best Week in 2022: Best Leveraged ETFs).



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in his testimony, has committed to bring inflation down. He said that economic conditions are generally favorable, pointing to a strong labor market and high demand.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)



iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.7 billion in capital. It offers exposure to the total U.S. stock market, ranging from some of the smallest to largest companies by tracking the S&P Total Market Index. ITOT is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, financials and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3.2 million shares. It has AUM of $39.6 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accumulated $1.2 billion in capital last week. It targets mid-cap U.S. Treasury bonds and tracks the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Index. With AUM of $19 billion, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 12 bonds in its basket with weighted maturity of 8.64 years and an average duration of 7.99 years.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF charges investors 15 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 with a High risk outlook.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF saw an inflow of $940.8 million last week. It provides exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds that mature in less than 1 year and follows the ICE Short US Treasury Securities Index. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF holds 37 securities in its basket, with both average maturity of 0.34 years and an effective duration of 0.33 years (read: Why Investors Should Focus on Cash-Rich Stocks & ETFs).



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has amassed $21.6 billion in its asset base while trading in a solid volume of 4.4 million shares a day. It charges 15 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.



Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)



Invesco QQQ gathered about $791 million in its asset. QQQ provides exposure to the 102 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ is heavily concentrated on the top two firms with a double-digit allocation, while other firms hold no more than 6.4% of assets. The product is also heavily tilted toward information technology at 50%, while communication services and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots (read: Best-Performing ETFs of Fourth Quarter).



Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with AUM of $156.4 billion and an average daily volume of 75.7 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)



iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has accumulated $763 million in its asset base. It provides exposure to mid-sized U.S. companies that are thought to be undervalued by the market relative to comparable companies. It follows the Russell MidCap Value Index and holds 706 stocks in its basket. With AUM of $13 billion, it has key holdings in financials, industrials and real estate that accounts for double-digit exposure each.



IWS charges investors 23 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 796,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

