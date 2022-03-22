5 Hottest ETFs of Last Week

Last week, overall ETFs pulled in a record amount of $50.5 billion capital for this year. This has pushed year-to-date inflows to $183.2 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher last week with $40.8 billion inflows, closely followed by $5 billion in fixed-income ETFs and $2.2 billion in international equity ETFs, per etf.com.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI, iShares Select Dividend ETF DVY, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY dominated the top creation list last week.

Stock Market Synopsys

Wall Street staged a strong comeback, with the major bourses notching the biggest weekly gain in 16 months. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones climbed 6.2% and 5.5%, respectively, last week, while the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 8.2%. The rally was fueled by the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 and progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. This has rekindled risk-on trade (read: Wall Street Had the Best Week Since Nov 2020: 5 ETF Winners).



The central bank has raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.25-0.50% and signaled hikes at all six remaining meetings this year that will take the interest rate to 1.9% by the year-end. The move, which was highly anticipated, reflects efforts to control the highest inflation in decades. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also showed confidence that the American economy is strong enough to withstand a tighter monetary policy.



Further, the stocks got a boost from the decline in oil price. Brent price, which touched $140 per barrel earlier this month, dropped to below $100 buoyed by a resurgence of virus cases in China, which may impact demand in the world's biggest crude importer, and signs of progress in cease-fire talks between Ukraine and Russia.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $4.3 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of assets. IVV is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, consumer discretionary, financials and communication round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 9.1 million shares. It has AUM of $324.9 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has pulled in $3.7 billion in capital, taking its total AUM to $283.1 billion. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 4,070 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, healthcare and financials.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume 5.4 million shares. VTI has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)



iShares Select Dividend ETF accumulated $2.3 billion last week. It provides exposure to the high dividend-paying U.S. equities with a five-year history of dividend growth. It follows the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index and holds 100 securities in its basket, with each accounting for less than 2.4% of assets (read: Guide to Dividend Aristocrat ETFs).



iShares Select Dividend ETF has AUM of $23.4 billion and an average daily volume of around 1.5 million shares. It charges 38 bps in fees per year from investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF saw inflows of $2.3 billion last week. It is the largest and the most popular ETF in the dividend space, with AUM of $66.9 billion. The fund follows the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index, which is composed of high-quality stocks that have a record of raising dividends every year.



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF holds 267 securities in the basket, with none accounting for more than 4.7% share. The fund charges 6 bps in annual fees and trades in average daily volume of 2 million shares. VIG has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust gathered $2.2 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7% of assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector while healthcare, consumer discretionary, financials and communication services round off the next four spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: 5 ETFs Up 20%+ in S&P 500's Best Week Since November 2020).



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 112 million shares. It has AUM of $393.8 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

