5 Hotel Booking Mistakes That Are Costing You 

Where you stay when going on vacation is a significant part of your whole experience. There is no pressure, but you want to get it right. You’ll want to at least try your best to book the right hotel for you. One of the best ways to do so is to avoid mistakes that can cost you more time and money.

The good news is that you can easily avoid these hotel booking mistakes.

Picking the First Hotel You See

Using booking websites to compare similar hotels and rooms in your desired area is a practical way to hack some savings while still securing a space you’d be comfortable staying in.

Booking directly with the hotel may cost more, but you can get perks like later checkout times or free WI-FI access. Booking websites may offer discounts, which is great if you’re looking for a bargain.

Booking a Nonrefundable Room

Yes, you save a bit of money if you book a non-refundable hotel room, but this decision has some risks. You can’t get your money back (or even a credit sometimes) if you need to cancel or change your booking dates. Or, if you find a better hotel or one with a cheaper rate, there’s not much you can do.

Forgetting About Loyalty Programs

Most, if not all, major hotel chains have loyalty programs. Some perks include earning points toward free stays, complimentary bottled water and member rates. If you want to be loyal to a hotel chain, you may earn status, where you can get even more perks.

Not Researching the Area

Sometimes, hotels are cheap for a reason: They’re not close to many amenities or popular attractions.

While it’s nice to save some money and take public transportation to places, for example, it may not be as convenient as you think. Or, the public transportation options aren’t great, and you take rideshares or taxis everywhere. If so, the money you spend may be the same or more compared to a hotel room closer to the attractions you want to see.

Ignoring Credit Card Benefits

Signing up for a travel rewards card well before your trip could help you earn points toward free hotel stays. Some may even offer bonus earnings if you use a credit card to book travel. If you open a hotel co-branded credit card, you may even get elite status, which offers more perks.

Before opening a new credit card, be sure that you’ll be responsible for it. Ideally, you’ll pay off your balance in full each month. Otherwise, the interest you pay will cancel out your earned free rewards.

Moreover, many rewards credit cards offering great perks come with annual fees, so look carefully at your budget to see if you can afford this additional cost.

