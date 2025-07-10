5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On

Stock buybacks remain one of the most effective tools for boosting share prices, especially when backed by solid fundamentals. When a company is healthy, repurchasing shares reduces the float, enhances earnings per share, and signals confidence to the market.

Several companies announced major repurchase plans in June and early July, combining strong balance sheets with strategic capital return. Each has the financial muscle and operational momentum to follow through, driving shareholder value in the process.

Collegium Pharmaceuticals: Growing and Profiting in 2025

Collegium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: COLL) is a small pharmaceutical firm focused on pain management. Critical highlights in 2025 include the company’s growing revenue, positive pipeline developments, improving profitability, and profits. The profits are critical as they allow this company to return capital to shareholders, and the return has been robust.

The share count fell by 20% on average year-over-year (YOY) in Q1 and can be expected to continue falling at an aggressive pace. The latest news is a new $150 million share repurchase authorization to replace the existing.

Collegium’s balance sheet offers no red flags for investors. Details at the end of Q1 reflect an increased cash position, reduced intangibles, and flat assets, all of which are compounded by a reduction in total liabilities. The net result is increased equity despite the massive share count reduction and improved leverage. The long-term debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 3x, leaving the company in a healthy financial position.

Enovix Affirms Robust Outlook With Repurchase Program

Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) affirmed its robust outlook by initiating a buyback plan in early July. The plan, worth $60 million over the next two years, is significant because it exceeds the company’s 2025 revenue outlook.

The critical takeaway is that its rapidly improving manufacturing capability, new products, and end-market demand point to sustainable hypergrowth and the ability to follow through with the buying. The consensus forecast for 2026 predicts revenue growth of more than 300%, which may be conservative due to the mounting traction.

Enovix's Balance sheet affirms its ability to buy back shares as indicated. The highlights from Q1 include reduced cash but a solid $248 million, roughly equal to its total liability.

Leverage is low, and cash flow is improving, leaving it in a healthy position capable of returning $60 million comfortably over the next 18 months. That’s worth approximately 2.3% of the market cap as of early July.

Thor Industries Hammers Down on Share Repurchases

After a long period during which it was not allowed to buy shares, Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) is hammering down on buybacks again.

The news from June is that the board re-authorized its $400 million allowance, and buybacks have been reducing the count since the start of the fiscal third quarter.

At $400 million, the authorization is worth more than 8% of the early July market cap and will significantly boost shareholder value once completed.

Critical details for Thor Industries investors are that this RV leader emerged from post-pandemic industry normalization in Q3, resuming growth and widening margins.

The margin is a significant factor, providing sufficient cash flow and income to sustain balance sheet health, buyback shares, pay dividends, and increase the distribution annually. The yield is attractive at roughly 2.2%.

Darden Restaurant Serves Investors What They Want

Darden Restaurants' (NYSE: DRI) FQ4 2025 report provided investors with just what they wanted: growth, solid margins, improved guidance, and a healthy increase in capital return.

The increase included a dividend increase and a new, $1 billion share repurchase authorization. The repurchase is worth 3.8% of the shares as of the time of the release and is expected to be completed over the coming quarters.

Darden’s ability to buy back the shares is supported by its healthy balance sheet, growth outlook, and decision to sell Bahama Breeze. Bahama Breeze is an underperforming business that management sees benefiting from new owners.

A sale would allow them to focus on their core business and provide a substantial cash injection.

Fifth Third Bancorp Reauthorizes 100 Million Share Plan

The board of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) reauthorized the company’s buyback plan. The existing authorization had only 11.8 shares remaining; the new one is worth 100 million and comes with no expiration.

The company’s buybacks reduce the count quarterly and are compounded by a robust dividend. The yield is worth an annualized 3.45% and can be expected to grow at a mid-single-digit pace annually.

Analyst trends are supporting this financial stock in July. The group of 19 tracked by MarketBeat reveals firming sentiment, a solid Moderate Buy rating, and upward pressure in the price target.

The consensus forecasts a 10% upside, aligning this market with 2024’s highs, and the revision trend is leading to higher levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.