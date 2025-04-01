5 Hot Stock Buys for Investors in April

Five of the hottest stock buys for April have what it takes for their stock prices to move higher: solid results, favorable outlook, profits, and the support of analysts and institutions. Analysts and institutional support are critical because they account for the bulk of market activity and provide a powerful tailwind for stock price action.

Cybersecurity Firm Okta Is the Most Upgraded Stock for March

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:OKTA]

According to MarketBeat data, cybersecurity firm Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) is the most upgraded stock for March, receiving 18 positive revisions and upgrades and no negative revisions.

The consensus price target aligns with market action at the end of the month but is up a significant 850 basis points for the period, with most revisions leading to the high-end range.

That adds $25 or about 20%, sufficient to put the stock at a two-year high and the market into a complete technical reversal. The reason for the analysts' love is the results and outlook, which came in better than expected, forecasting another year of double-digit growth.

Critical details include improving earnings quality and shareholder value with operating results at record highs, the cash balance increasing, liabilities decreasing, and equity rising by nearly 900 basis points.

NVIDIA Is Still Deeply Undervalued

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:NVDA]

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the most important stock for the market and is deeply undervalued. It is trading at less than 10x its 2035 earnings forecast, with double-digit growth expected to be sustained through the end of the next decade.

Among the critical details for investors are the company’s market-leading position, deep moat, and cash flow, which has grown exponentially along with the business.

Balance sheet highlights include a robust double-digit increase in the cash balance, a net cash position, and an outlook for sustained positive free cash flow sufficient to continue improving balance sheet health despite heavy investment in AI.

Regarding the analysts, trends are positive, including a firm Moderate Buy rating and a rising consensus price target forecasting more than 40% upside by year’s end.

Starbucks Shows Signs the Turnaround Gains Traction

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:SBUX]

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) received notable analyst attention in March.

Analysts from Deutsche Bank to Argus see early signs that the Brian Niccol-led turnaround is gaining traction.

Mr. Niccol’s focus on digital improvement, branding, and coffee-house vibe drives improvement in in-store visits, while the lean into digital and branding is expected to drive comparable store growth across the network.

Signs of success include fewer promotions and a 300% increase in customers choosing ceramic mugs over paper cups.

Analysts rate this stock as a Moderate Buy. Sentiment firmed in March, and revision trends suggest a 15% to 20% upside is possible.

Carnival Corporation Sailing to Higher Price Points by Year’s End

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:CCL]

Carnival Corporation’s (NYSE: CCL) FQ1 results and guidance have the stock on track to move higher as the year progresses.

The results were better than expected due to volume and yield, with booking and on-board purchases contributing to the strength.

The company expects these trends to continue and to post record results this year and next. Among the critical details is the rapidly improving cash flow, which allowed for accelerated debt reduction.

The debt reduction has the company on track to meet its goals a year ahead of schedule and achieve investment-quality ratings by early 2026. Analysts rate CCL as a Moderate Buy and see it advancing by 25%.

Amprius Technologies Next-Gen Batteries Gain Traction

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:AMPX]

Amprius Technology (NYSE: AMPX) is an emerging tech growth company focused on Silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries provide higher energy density and improved discharge/charging at a lower cost than traditional batteries and are gaining traction with end-market users.

The catalyst for 2025 is the improving manufacturing capability and growing backlog, which point to hyper-growth over the next five to eight years.

Eight analysts rate this stock as a firm Buy; four issued notes in March.

Two reiterated their price targets, and two increased theirs, leaving the consensus 185% above the March-end trading levels and the stock nearly 100% below the lowest analyst target.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.