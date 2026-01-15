5 Hot Small Caps Setting Up for Big Gains: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 set new highs in early 2026, indicating not only a rally-on condition but also a bullish outlook for the year. Small caps will be aided by a convergence of factors, including fiscal and monetary policy, deregulation, and resilient labor markets, all of which point to accelerating activity by year’s end.

This is a look at five of the hottest small-cap trades, as indicated by average daily volume, in the Russell 2000, what’s behind the activity, and where the stock prices are heading this year.

Opendoor Technologies Opens Door to Higher Stock Prices

Long ignored, Opendoor Technologies' (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock price confirmed a bottom and began rebounding in mid-2025. The company is a buyer-seller platform for real estate, operating as a cloud-based iBuyer offering instant cash transactions for qualified homes. Catalysts for the stock price rebound include management changes, a new focus on AI, expansion, and an improving economic backdrop.

Analyst sentiment remains bearish, but analysts have begun highlighting a path to profitability. While still a pre-profit company, Opendoor could potentially achieve consistent profits before the decade’s end. The consensus price target for the stock is around $2.50, which would be a 65% decline from mid-January price levels.

Despite negative analyst ratings, the smart money has poured into OPEN stock. Institutions own about 63% of the stock and accumulated in late 2025. The group also accumulated in the first week of 2026, underpinning the bullish chart signal and pointing to another solid rally this year.

NuScale: Bright Outlook, Big Hurdles

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) has a bright outlook, no pun intended, as it plays a central role in advancing nuclear power generation in the United States. Its position is reflected in its technology and path to commercialization, which places it in close second to Oklo (NYSE:OKLO); however, hurdles, including the timeline to commercialization, funding, and shareholder dilution, remain.

Analysts and short-sellers capped gains in late 2025, with the former reducing the consensus rating to Hold and lowering the price target. The story in early 2026 is that analyst sentiment is firm at Hold, even while the analyst consensus forecasts 75% upside.

Meanwhile, short interest is declining, and a rebound is indicated on the charts. Still high at approximately 12% as of the end of 2025, it had fallen substantially over the preceding few reports, indicating short-covering is in play.

Archer Aviation Tracks Toward Type Certification

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is a clear leader in EVTOL aircraft, having its flagship in production, which is expected to ramp this year. Critical catalysts include commencing operations in the United Arab Emirates, revenue growth, a partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), and advancing type certification in the United States. Type certification is required for U.S. commercialization and isn’t expected until 2028 at the earliest. The bad news is that competitor Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is on track for type certification as early as 2026, putting it well ahead.

Analysts are optimistic about this stock, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average upside forecast of about 40%. However, trends reflect cooling sentiment with the number of active ratings declining at the end of 2025 and price targets falling. Short interest in this stock is currently high at 15% and steady as of the late December figures.

Applied Digital, The Right Move at the Right Time

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is the leader in Bitcoin infrastructure plays and miners who’ve switched to AI. The January 2026 earnings report was a blowout, affirming that the high-demand GPU-as-a-Service industry was growing faster than expected. Guidance was also robust, including new contracts with hyperscalers, putting it on track to sell out capacity in the second AI facility before it's even finished.

Although APLD stock is already ahead of the consensus price target, analysts are leading it even higher with their revisions. Rated a Buy by 14 out of the 15 analysts tracked, this stock has several high-end targets that suggest it could rise another 50% from its mid-January highs.

Rocket Lab Corporation Rockets Higher: Higher Prices Still to Come?

Rocket Lab Corporation's (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock is in rally mode, driven by factors like government contracts, an accelerating launch pace, the expected commercialization of its Neutron platform, and mounting interest in space stocks. The push by governments to privatize space exploration reached critical mass in 2025, and activity is expected to accelerate in 2026.

Analysts are bullish on this stock and have been lifting price targets. However, gains may be capped, as RKLB’s rapid increase has it trading at the high end of analyst price targets. With this factor in play, the market is set up to correct and could fall 30% to 50% before hitting a hard bottom and rebounding.

Even so, a pullback could prove constructive, resetting expectations and offering a potentially better entry point if the long-term catalysts remain intact.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.