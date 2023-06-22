5 Hot Sector ETFs & Stocks to Play for Summer Season

As the temperature rises and the daylight stretches, so too does the potential for savvy investors to capitalize on the change in season. Certain sectors are set to heat up as we head into the U.S. summer season. Below, we explore the top sectors investors should consider for a sunny summer portfolio.

Travel & Leisure

With the ebbing pandemic and easing travel restrictions, the Travel & Leisure industry is poised for a strong recovery this summer. Airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and travel booking sites are set to benefit from a surge in pent-up demand for travel. As more and more people feel comfortable venturing out, this sector could see significant growth.

Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF CRUZ has gained decently past month. Hotelier Marriott International MAR is a good pick, as far as the stock-picking is concerned.

Retail

Summer is a time for spending, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the Retail sector. Clothing retailers, in particular, tend to thrive as consumers update their wardrobes for the new season. Additionally, home improvement stores often see a boost from summer DIY projects. With the added factor of economic recovery, this summer could be particularly robust for retail.

While SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT is rich with apparel stocks, iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF IEDI is heavy home-improvement stocks. As far as stocks are concerned, Investors can bet on Urban Outfitters URBN and Home Depot HD are lucrative bets.

Food & Beverage

Picnics, barbecues, and beach trips – summer is full of occasions that call for food and drink. This can translate to an uptick in sales for Food & Beverage companies, especially those in the beer and soft drink industries. Also, keep an eye on companies that cater to healthier options, as the warmer weather often inspires a focus on fitness and well-being. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ and the fast-food behemoth McDonald's MCD can be played here.

Energy

Air conditioners, fans, and refrigerators all work overtime in the summer, leading to an increase in energy consumption. Therefore, utility companies, especially those in the electricity sector, often experience a seasonal surge in demand during the hotter months. Investing in this sector could be a smart move to capitalize on this predictable pattern.

NextEra Energy NEE is a public utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy. The stock has about 20% exposure to Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF UTES.

Technology

Lastly, the Technology sector is always a good bet, irrespective of the season. However, summer often sees an uptick in sales of gadgets and devices, as consumers look to enhance their summer experiences. Think wearable tech for fitness or high-quality cameras for capturing summer memories.

What can be a better option than Apple AAPL when it comes to tech gadgets. Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT invests about more than 20% of its shares in Apple.

