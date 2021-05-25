Earnings season is winding down but there are still 240 companies set to report this week, including some top technology companies and hot specialty retailers.

Some of the retailers were pandemic plays, like the “essential” retailers such as Walmart and Target.

Others are poised to be big winners on the reopen as consumers buy “going out” clothing, make-up and outdoor sporting goods.

These 5 companies have been hot during the pandemic but will they be on the reopen?

5 Hot Retail Earnings Charts

1. Capri Holdings Ltd. CPRI owns hot brands Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo. It has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares have jumped 25% year-to-date but still have a forward P/E of just 14.4. Is there still room to run in luxury retail?

2. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS has been a big pandemic winner with the shares up 160% over the last year. It has a solid earnings surprise track record, with just 2 misses in the last 5 years. Will outdoor goods still be hot the rest of this year as the economy reopens?

3. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM has some of the hottest brands in retail, including West Elm. It hasn’t missed in 5 years which is an amazing earnings surprise track record. Shares are up 60% year-to-date but still trade with a forward P/E of just 16.5. But is it too hot to handle?

4. Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are up 23.4% year-to-date but now trade with a forward P/E of 44. Is all the good news priced in?

5. The Gap, Inc. GPS has beat 3 out of the last 5 quarters. It’s been one of the hottest retailers in 2021, with shares up 61% year-to-date. It now trades with a forward P/E of 24, however. Will it be a winner of the reopen as consumers buy formal clothing like suits and dresses again?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of WSM in her personal portfolio.]

