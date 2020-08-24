Earnings season is wrapping up but there are still over 220 companies expected to report earnings this week.

The end of earnings season always means one group: the retailers.

This year, the retail reports are more important than ever.

Coronavirus Crisis Winners?

Many retailers were considered essential businesses so their brick and mortar operations remained open during the coronavirus lock down.

Additionally, many accelerated their online sales capability as the pandemic hit which has pushed some of the retailers towards a new level of innovation.

Everything is being re-thought now. From advertising on social media sites, to catalogs, to the number and locations of stores.

These 5 retailers have outstanding earnings surprise track records. And several of them are hitting new 5-year highs.

Can they keep the momentum?

5 Hot Retail Earnings Charts

1. Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY has only missed once in the last 5 years. That’s an impressive record. And that miss was all the way back in 2017. Shares are hitting new 5-year highs on demand for work-from-home. Everyone is buying new laptops, lighting for home videos and accessories like microphones. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 19.8. Does it have further to run?

2. DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS missed big last quarter but the Street didn’t care. It has pushed the shares higher nevertheless. Shares aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 63. Athletic wear, and equipment, has been red hot during the coronavirus crisis. Will it be a blow out quarter?

3. Dollar General DG has only missed twice since Zacks data began in 2017. It has a gorgeous chart, with shares at new 5-year highs. With a forward P/E of just 22.5, is it a bargain here?

4. Williams-Sonoma, Inc WSM hasn’t missed since early 2016. That’s an impressive earnings surprise streak. It has one of the hottest brands in furniture retail in West Elm, which was already doing double digit comps for years heading into the pandemic. Could its supply chain keep up with demand?

5. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI has only missed twice in 2 years, which is a great track record. With other retailers going bankrupt, Ollie’s should benefit by scooping up cheap inventory. Shares have busted out to new 5-year highs. With a forward P/E of 38, how much more can it run?

[In full disclosure: The author of this article owns shares of WSM in her personal portfolio.]

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.