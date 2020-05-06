5 Hot Earnings Charts This Week

Earnings season rolls on even though the popular FAANG stocks and Microsoft have reported.

This week there are over 1400 companies reporting, with many of them prominent companies that will give us an idea about what is happening in the economy as the coronavirus continues to impact.

We’re heard from retailers, drug companies and the big banks. But what about the payment companies, online travel and ride share companies?

While some of them have seen their shares sell-off, one is still hitting new all-time highs.

Impressive.

And several have great earnings surprise track records. It’s not easy to beat every quarter or nearly every quarter for five years but they’re doing it.

But the coronavirus could really scramble everything.

Will these companies remain “hot”?

5 Hot Earnings Charts

1. PayPal PYPL hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2016. That’s an impressive streak. Shares have also busted out to new all-time highs ahead of the earnings report. Is it priced for perfection?

2. Square SQ hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2016 either. That’s also a great streak. Shares are up 57% over the last month and are now up 9.8% year-to-date. Is the Street being too optimistic?

3. Booking BKNG has beat 3 quarters in a row. It first saw coronavirus impacts in the China and Asia business so it has been dealing with it for months. It has also seen the reopening begun there. Shares are down 33.2% year-to-date. Is the worst over?

4. Uber UBER only went public in 2019 but it seems like it’s been a publicly traded company for much longer. It has a good earnings surprise track record, beating 3 out of 4 quarters. Shares are down just 8.2% year-to-date despite rumors of corporate layoffs.

5. Exact Sciences EXAS has a great earnings track record, with just 2 misses over the last 5 years. The maker of the at-home colon cancer test, Cologuard, sold off in the initial coronavirus sell-off but has bounced back by 42% in the last month. Will Exact Sciences be one of the winners of the “healthcare from home” during the virus?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]

