This is a big week for earnings with over 300 companies expected to report, including 72 members of the S&P 500 and the first of the FAANG stocks.

There are a lot of companies with strong earnings charts, but these 5 companies have the hottest charts this week.

Not only did they have big rallies in the last year, and are trading near 5-year highs, but they also have solid earnings surprise track records.

Can they keep the momentum even with supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and logistic challenges?

5 Hot Earnings Charts

1. Tractor Supply TSCO has beat 6 quarters in a row. Year-to-date the shares have gained 40%, outperforming the S&P 500. But are they having supply chain and labor issues heading into the holidays?

2. Pool Corporation POOL has beat 9 quarters in a row, impressive. It’s last miss was in 2019. Pools, and outdoor products, have been red hot during the pandemic, but what is happening now? Shares are up “just” 22% year-to-date. Is there more gas left in the tank?

3. Crocs, Inc. CROX has beat 5 quarters in a row and has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. Shares have been on fire in 2021, gaining 118% year-to-date. Is it too hot to handle?

4. Snap Inc. SNAP has beat 5 quarters in a row and has a solid earnings surprise record since its IPO. It’s been one of the big social media winners in 2021, with shares up 55%, but yet the Street doesn’t pay it much attention. Is it a hidden gem?

5. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are near their all-time highs again, up 32% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 71. When will valuation matter? Or will it?

