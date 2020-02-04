This is an active week for earnings with over 550 companies expected to report.

Alphabet was the last of the FAANG stocks to report earnings, but that doesn’t mean many hot growth stocks won’t be reporting this week. Several of the hottest retailers, restaurants and communications companies are reporting.

These 5 companies have solid earnings surprise track records and they’ve been off to a hot start in 2020.

Several of them are at, or close to, their 5-year highs.

Can their hot streaks continue?

5 Hot Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Snap Inc. SNAP has only missed one time since its 2017 IPO. That’s an impressive track record. The shares are well off their lows and have surged 171% in the past year. Can it keep the momentum?

2. Match Group MTCH operates online dating sites like Match.com and Tinder. It has beat 7 quarters in a row. Shares hit new all-time highs in 2020 and are up about 50% in the last year. Is there more fuel in the tank?

3. Chipotle CMG is back from its PR disaster and is again posting comparable-store-sales up double digits. It has beat 8 quarters in a row. Shares are up 66% over the last year. It trades with a forward P/E of 48, which isn’t exactly cheap. Is it priced for perfection?

4. Boot Barn BOOT is one of the hottest retailers in the United States. It already pre-reported its third quarter sales results with same-store-sales up 6.7%, on top of a 9.2% comp a year ago. Who said retail is dead? It has beat 9 quarters in a row and shares are near 5-year highs.

5. Spotify SPOT has been volatile since its 2018 IPO. In addition to music, it has been throwing its heft behind podcasts. Will it pay off? It has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters.

