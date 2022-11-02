While FAANG stocks have all reported earnings already, there are thousands of other companies that have not.

This week, over 1,000 companies will be reporting including many of the “old economy” companies, those that were cutting edge businesses when they launched decades ago and then went out of favor with investors.

In addition, there are also companies in industries that are expected to do well this earnings season. That includes energy, the top performing sector this year, but also industries involved with travel like hotels and online travel agencies.

It’s time to look at some good news this earnings season. These 5 companies have hot earnings charts with good earnings surprise records.

Will they beat again this quarter?

5 Hot Earnings Charts

1. Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG

Booking shares are down 21% year-to-date. What’s hot about that? But travel is hot as people still want experiences after being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Booking has beat 7 quarters in a row so it has a good earnings surprise track record.

Shares aren’t cheap, however, with a forward P/E of 20.

Will this earnings report turn around the shares?

2. ConocoPhillips COP

ConocoPhillips is a large energy explorer and producer. It has beat 7 quarters in a row.

Shares of ConocoPhillips are soaring in 2022, up 76% year-to-date. They are now at 5-year highs. How many stocks can say that in 2022?

ConocoPhillips is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.

With the big run in the shares, is it too late to invest in ConocoPhillips?

3. Funko FNKO

Funko is a pop culture company that sells the popular Pop figures. Funko hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. What an amazing earnings record given the coronavirus pandemic.

Funko shares are up 10.4% year-to-date which is outperforming the S&P 500 which is down 18% during that same time.

It’s cheap with a forward P/E of just 10.8.

Should Funko be on your short list?

4. Hyatt Hotels H

Hyatt Hotels is in the hot travel industry. It has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters and the last beat was big.

However, shares of Hyatt aren’t in the green this year. They’re down 2.1% year-to-date but that’s still outperforming the S&P 500 which is down about 18%.

Hyatt shares aren’t cheap though. It trades with a forward P/E of 141.

Is the Street getting ahead of the earnings story with Hyatt?

5. EOG Resources EOG

EOG Resources is an American large cap oil and natural gas producers. It has missed 2 out of the last 4 quarters but the energy companies have been forgiven for their misses the last 2 years.

Shares of EOG Resources are up 50% year-to-date but they remain cheap. EOG Resources has a forward P/E of 9.1.

It pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.2%, but be sure to check the earnings report as there are base dividends, variable dividends and share buybacks.

Should investors wait for a pullback on EOG Resources?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of BKNG and FNKO in her personal portfolio.]

