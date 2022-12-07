5 Holiday Price Match Guarantees You Should Know About

Buying gifts can be a fun way to show the people closest to you that you care about them, but it can also get expensive. As you do your holiday shopping, don't forget to review retailer price match guarantees so you can keep more money in your bank account. Here are a few price match guarantees you should be aware of as you check items off your shopping list.

1. Target

Target's holiday price match guarantee is in place from Oct. 6. Through Dec. 24. If you buy an item in store or online at Target and the price is reduced on or before Dec. 24, you can request a price match to get reimbursed for the price difference. All you need to do is show proof of purchase.

Target also has a regular year-long price match guarantee where it will match the price for identical items purchased at select retailers at the time of purchase or within 14 days of purchase. Keep these price match guarantees in mind as you shop, so you don't overpay.

2. Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond offers its price match guarantee throughout the year, not just during the holidays. The store will match prices from local, direct competitors -- including their online prices. Bed Bath & Beyond will also match the prices of major online retailers. Items must be identical and not be on clearance. Price matching is available up to 14 days from your purchase date.

3. Nordstrom

When shopping online with Nordstrom, you can request a price match if it reduces the price or you find that select retailers offer the exact item at a lower price. You must do this within 10 days of your shipping date. Designer goods purchased at a sale price are ineligible. While this price match guarantee isn't as generous as other retailers, it may still help you save.

4. Best Buy

Best Buy is another retailer that wants to help you avoid wasting money. The brand will match local competitor prices (including their online prices) and select online retailer prices at the time that you make your purchase. The company will also match its own prices if an item lowers in price during the return and exchange period. Price matching applies to new, non-clearance, non-refurbished items.

5. Kohl's

Kohl's will match direct competitors' in-store prices and also match Kohls.com's prices. You'll need to bring a printed copy of the competitor's local ad when requesting a price match. Additionally, Kohl's will price match direct competitors' online prices if the identical product is sold on Kohls.com.

It's important to know that Kohl's won't match prices during the week of Thanksgiving or the week after. Items must be identical, and coupons can't be applied to price-matched products. Price matching is available within 14 days of purchase.

Review policy terms so you're informed

Price match guarantees can be an excellent way to get a great deal this holiday season so you're able to stay on budget. Make sure you review each retailer's terms and conditions, so you understand the rules and know whether you're eligible for a price adjustment. There may be exclusions and you may need to make a price match request within a set timeframe.

As you shop this holiday season, don't neglect your personal finance goals. Take advantage of deals, coupons, and price match guarantees to get the best price possible. Even a few dollars saved can end up making a big difference.

