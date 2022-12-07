5 Holiday Goodies You Can Find at Aldi

My small city (and its surrounding metro area) is home to not one, not two, but THREE Aldi locations, and lucky for me, Aldi has some wonderful holiday offerings this year. And best of all, they are priced to sell, which means I can fill my cart and not walk out with a huge credit card balance.

If you've never considered shopping at Aldi before, I recommend checking it out. Aldi has nearly 2,000 locations in 36 states, and 90% of its offerings are private label, meaning made by Aldi for Aldi. The store focuses on selling great products at a low price point, and in these days of high inflation, many of us can use all the help we can get when it comes to saving money on food. In November, Aldi made headlines by offering a Thanksgiving Price Rewind to help consumers fight inflation with a return to 2019 prices. Read on for some excellent winter holiday products I discovered on a recent Aldi shopping trip.

1. Charcuterie accessories

At my Aldi store, I discovered a whole endcap devoted to charcuterie supplies. Two of the most interesting items I scooped up are Jalapeno Jack Cheese Stuffed Olives ($2.98) and a Cheese Pairing Spread Set ($7.99). I'm the first to admit that I am an olive freak, and while it's easy to find olives stuffed with feta cheese, I haven't seen them with pepper Jack before. And the spread set comes with fig and honey, pear and cinnamon, apricot and cumin, and cherry and rosemary spreads, plus recommendations for which cheese they pair best with. I'm already looking forward to the charcuterie plate I'll be assembling with these items!

2. Chocolate truffles

If you like reasonably priced fancy European chocolates, Aldi has got you covered all year round, but on my holiday shopping expedition, I found a great selection of different boxes that would be perfect for gifting…or keeping all to yourself. For $4.49 each, I scored two different boxes of 16 Luxurious European Chocolate Truffles, and they feature flavors like sea salt caramel and strawberry rhubarb.

3. Fancy cookies

Maybe cookies are more your speed, or you're planning a holiday party and would rather buy holiday cookies than spend all day in the kitchen baking them. You can find Milk Chocolate Coated Butter Cookies for $2.65 -- these are biscuit type cookies but with a chocolate finish. And I definitely had to have the Fudge Covered Peppermint Cremes for $3.49. How could I resist peppermint sandwich cookies covered in chocolate?

4. Chocolate-covered pretzels

If you can cover it in chocolate, Aldi has it this holiday season. For $5.99, you can score a box of assorted Gourmet Chocolate Covered Pretzel Twists. These are even beautifully decorated, and would make an excellent gift for the sweet tooth in your life. (Or if that's you, for yourself.)

5. Gingerbread kits

Finally, if you have kids and are seeking a fun family activity, I highly recommend heading to Aldi to score some gingerbread construction kits. These are limited edition, and Aldi has both a train and a house kit available. They're priced at $7.85 each, which is a really great deal for something that's both food and an art project.

Money is tight for a lot of people this year, and especially during the holidays, when there's always so much pressure to spend on gifts, decor, and food. If you need some festive foods to round out your holiday party spread or fill your pantry for the long cold winter ahead (ahem) but don't want to bust your budget, be sure to add a stop at Aldi to your to-do list.

