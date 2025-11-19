5 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy From Macy’s for Under $20

You don’t have to blow your budget to buy thoughtful gifts for your loved ones this holiday season. Below are five holiday gifts from Macy’s that come in at $20 or less. They’re practical, giftable and won’t end up collecting dust.

Also here are name-brand items you should always buy from Macy’s.

See Next: 6 Best Fall Items To Buy at Sam’s Club Before They Sell Out

For You: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Cozy Plush Printed Throw Blanket

Price: $15.75

A soft throw blanket from Macy’s is always a safe holiday gift. This one is a generous 50 inches by 70 inches, so it actually covers you for couch naps and movie nights. You can choose from ten different print patterns and gift it to someone who’s always cold or lives in a chilly city.

“This is so comfy and cozy! It is great for lounging around the house and snuggling up to watch a movie. It is very soft and warm and I love that it has pockets. The color and design is also perfect for the holidays. It is big enough to use as a blanket and is very high quality,” a satisfied customer wrote.

Check Out: 8 Luxury Items at Costco That You Can Buy for Less

Men’s Thermal Long-Sleeve Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Price: $19.99

This ribbed thermal knit long-sleeve sweater from Macy’s is a simple gift you can get for your dad, brother, partner or colleague. It works on its own or as a base layer under jackets and flannels. It also comes in multiple colors and sizes, so you can easily find the perfect fit for whoever you’re gifting it to. “My husband loves these comfortable warm shirts. I love them because they come out of the dryer just perfect. No shrinking or wrinkles,” a customer named Norma wrote.

French Press Coffee Maker

Price: $19.99

A french press coffee maker from Macy’s is the perfect gift for coffee lovers. This Bodum Brazil french press coffee maker brews eight cups of coffee in about four minutes. The stainless steel mesh filter also means better flavor without the wasteful mess of paper.

BarbieLand Doll Vehicle Set

Price: $19.79

If you’re shopping for a little one who loves Barbie, definitely add this four-pack BarbieLand mini doll vehicle set to your shopping cart. It comes with four adorable mini Barbie doll figures and four vehicles, including DreamCamper, Dream Boat, Dream Plane and Convertible. No assembly or battery is required.

Shea Scented Whipped Body Butter

Price: $12.75

You can never go wrong with a body butter, especially during the dry winter months. This shea-scented whipped body butter from Macy’s is rich and moisturizing and is made with shea butter, vitamin E and jojoba oil. It’s perfect for anyone who loves a little self-care.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy From Macy’s for Under $20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.