5 High Short-Interest Stocks to Buy Before November

This is a look at five stocks to consider buying before November. No, there isn’t a major election cycle, but these high short-interest names have bullish market fundamentals and are expected to report their Q3 results in November. As it stands, these businesses are vibrant, supported by strengthening demand tied to their technologies.

Their technologies are all next-generation, supported, aided, or central to the AI revolution. They are expected to result in market-leading growth, widening margins, and improving shareholder value over the next five to ten years.

SoundHound AI in Rebound and Reversal Mode

SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN) is among the most-shorted stocks on the market. Its short interest was down 7% sequentially at the end of July, but still wickedly high at 33% of the float and trending near long-term highs.

The cause is growth concerns, which the latest results did not completely alleviate; the critical takeaway for investors is that the hyper-growth pace accelerated to over 200% due to expanding verticals, client counts, and penetration.

The factors that favor a higher share price include the results and the analysts' trends and chart patterns. The analyst trends reveal a lagging consensus price target as of mid-August. Still, the number of analysts, the sentiment, and price target revisions are all positive, leading this market higher.

The consensus of nine is a Moderate Buy with the revision trend leading this market to the $18 range. Another slam dunk report is expected for Q3.

AST Space Mobile: Price Action Converges With Momentum Indicators

AST Space Mobile’s (NASDAQ: ASTS) short interest held steady in July, trending at approximately 30% of the float and near record highs. However, as with SoundHound, the analyst trends are bullish and support a rising price action.

They include increased coverage, an uptrend in the price targets, and a steady Moderate Buy rating.

The price target lags in mid-Q3 but is up approximately 100% in the preceding 12 months, with the revisions leading to the high-end at $63, a fresh all-time high when reached.

ASTS chart action is also bullish, with a MACD convergence highlighting the underlying market strength. The convergence indicates that this market will likely continue to rise or, if a pullback happens, retest the highs is probable, and there is a chance new highs will still be achieved.

The takeaway for investors is that ASTS is poised to become a global leader in mobile services, driving hyper-growth and ample profitability.

Symbotic Automating Warehouse and Supply Chains, Globally

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) was 30% short as of July. Interest was down significantly by 10% compared to the prior report, but still trending near record levels. Conversely, analyst trends reveal increasing coverage and a bullish price target despite the Hold rating.

The bad news is that Symbotic is only rated as a Hold; the good news is that increased coverage and an outlook for the share price to retest the all-time high offset it.

Looking at the chart, Symbotic is currently trading within a broad, long-term range and on course to revisit its all-time highs. A move to the highs is worth 20% to 25% upside, and the outlook is backed up by a convergence in the MACD. An uptrend in the trading volume also backs up price action.

NuScale Powers Up for a Rebound

NuScale Power’s (NYSE: SMR) price action pulled back significantly following its Q2 release, setting the market up to rebound as sharply later in the year. The pullback is due in part to the 22% short interest, and partly to the Q2 results, which affirmed but did not improve the company’s outlook.

The critical detail is that the pipeline is expected to grow by the year’s end with firm commitments for U.S.-based reactors, demand for nuclear power is strong, and the balance sheet is healthy.

Analyst trends are also bullish for this stock. The post-release activity aligns with the trends, which include increasing coverage, firming sentiment, and a rising price target. The consensus lags in August despite the price decline; it is also up more than 300% in the preceding 12 months, with trends leading to the $46 level, and should provide support for the market.

SMR's chart also shows a conspicuous MACD convergence.

Tempus AI: Smart Health for Hard-to-Treat Illness

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) short interest was running near 25% at the end of July, down 36% from the prior month but still elevated and trending near record levels.

The downturn in interest follows a strong Q1 report and preceded the also strong Q2 report, and may continue to fall as the year progresses.

Analysts rate the stock as a Moderate Buy, with positive trends, but even the high-end lags in Q3. With this scenario in place, there is a risk that Tempus will pull back like NuScale Power before rebounding later this year.

The company is forecasted to sustain an 80% revenue growth pace in Q3 and will likely outperform the consensus because of its core strength and deal volume.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.