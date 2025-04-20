5 High-Salary Jobs Where You Don’t Have To Talk to Anyone

If you have to listen to that co-worker clacking away on his keyboard like he’s trying to create an ASMR video for one more hour, you’re going to have a decidedly unrelaxed reaction. And so help you, if you have to hear that woman from sales wax on about her weekend fishing trip any longer, you’re going to throw yourself in the lake. Needless to say, it might be time to search for a gig where you don’t have to chat with anyone.

Fortunately, there are a number of jobs with high salaries and low chances of small talk. If that sounds ideal to you, GOBankingRates has five careers for you to consider.

1. Software Developer / Engineer

Being a software developer or engineer gives you a lot of flexibility in terms of where you’d want to work. You’re needed in all kinds of industries, from finance to healthcare and everything in between. You also get to choose how you want to work: If you’re on a client-facing team or in a team lead role, odds are, you’ll pretty much be left to your own devices. That means headphones in, deep focus on code, and minimal small talk.

Entry level salaries typically start around $65,000, but as you advance in your career, you can earn well into the mid-six figures, especially in high-demand specialties like cloud computing or cybersecurity.

2. AI Engineer

If you have skills in building AI-powered applications or infrastructure, you’re going to be in high demand — with a high salary to match. The average annual salary for an AI engineer is in the six figures, and it’s not uncommon to make $200,000 or more as you advance in your career.

This job involves more hunkering down in front of the computer than attending meetings or hobnobbing with colleagues. If you prefer to let your work speak for you, this may be the gig for you.

3. Quantitative Analyst (Quant)

Like numbers more than people? You might find your dream role as a quantitative analyst. This job involves using mathematical and statistical models to comb through financial data, analyze it, and make key decisions about investments, pricing, and risk management.

You’ll often find quants working in investment banks, hedge funds and insurance companies. This gig can pay quite well, with the average salary coming in around $133,877 and high earners making over $184,000, according to industry data.

4. Lab Technician in Advanced Research or Pharma

Does working on life-changing research projects sound appealing? Does the idea of quiet, methodical, and above all, solitary work sound even more appealing? No chit-chat, no blather, no forced listening to weekend updates.

As a lab technician in advanced research or pharmaceutical settings, you might be cleaning lab equipment, preparing experiments, or analyzing cultures. In this job, you can command a salary between $60,000 and $100,000, depending on your education, experience and the lab environment.

5. GIS Analyst

Geographic Information System analysts have a pretty cool gig: They use specialized mapping software to analyze and visualize spatial data, creating maps and reports that help people in a range of industries help make informed decisions.

Their work touches on cartography (aka map making), data analysis, and programming — pretty cool, right? The best part is, most of it can be done independently, with minimal need for social interaction. GIS analysts typically earn between $60,000 and $120,000, depending on location and expertise. If you enjoy working with data and have a thing for maps, this role might be the perfect fit.

