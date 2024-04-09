5 High ROE Stocks to Buy as Solid Bond Yields Hit Markets

With a steady increase in Treasury yields due to sticky inflation data, the broader U.S. equity market witnessed a downward trajectory over the past few trading days. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest levels since November 2023 and hovered in the vicinity of 4.4%, dragging the equity markets down. Investors began to fret about its probable impact on the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting in May, with the odds of a rate cut declining significantly.



The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for February was up 0.3% month over month, in line with broad-based expectations. On a year-over-year basis, Core PCE increased 2.8%, way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. Per the Labor Department’s latest job report, nonfarm payrolls increased higher than expected to 303,000 in March, signifying robust economic strength. Wages were up 0.3% for the month and 4.1% from a year ago, both in line with estimates.



The solid economic metrics and high inflationary pressures cast doubts over the Fed’s proposed rate cuts this year. Despite the federal funds rate level (in the range between 5.25% and 5.50%) being the highest in more than 23 years, the Fed has kept the rates unchanged while pledging to cut the same thrice in 2024. However, the markets appear vulnerable to sudden downtrends owing to tempered expectations and eagerly await further clarity in Fed’s next policy meeting.



As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of “backing and filling” in the market, they can benefit from “cash cow” stocks that garner higher returns. However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios like return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return. Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM, MPLX LP MPLX, PulteGroup, Inc. PHM, Meta Platforms, Inc. META and W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from.

ROE: A Key Metric

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity



ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.



Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry — the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management’s efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Screening Parameters

In order to shortlist stocks that are cash-rich with high ROE, we have added Cash Flow greater than $1 billion and ROE greater than X-Industry as our primary screening parameters. In addition, we have taken a few other criteria into consideration to arrive at a winning strategy.



Price/Cash Flow lesser than X-Industry: This metric measures how much investors pay for $1 of free cash flow. A lower ratio indicates that investors need to pay less for a better cash flow-generating stock.



Return on Assets (ROA) greater than X-Industry: This metric determines how much profit a company earns for every dollar of asset, which includes cash, accounts receivable, property, equipment, inventory and furniture. The higher the ROA, the better it is for the company.



5-Year EPS Historical Growth greater than X-Industry: This criterion indicates that continued earnings momentum has translated into solid cash strength.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Here are five of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:



Iron Mountain: Boston, MA-based Iron Mountain provides records & information management services and data center space & solutions in 59 countries. The company primarily generates revenues from storage rental and services. Storage rental revenues are generated through periodic rental charges for data storage. Service revenues comprise charges for related core service activities and a wide array of complementary products and services.



It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average. Iron Mountain sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MPLX: Findlay, OH-based MPLX is a master limited partnership engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions. The large-cap partnership was created in 2012 to own, operate and develop midstream energy infrastructures and logistics assets, mostly for its parent company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation.



Apart from oil and natural gas gathering systems, the partnership's midstream assets comprise transportation pipelines for crude, natural gas and refined petroleum products. MPLX also has processing and fractionation facilities for natural gas and natural gas liquids. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average. MPLX carries a Zacks Rank #2.



PulteGroup: Based in Atlanta, GA, PulteGroup engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States. The company conducts operations through two primary business segments – Homebuilding – which accounts for the lion’s share of revenues, and Financial Services.



PulteGroup has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.7% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a VGM Score of A.



Meta: Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Meta is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple photo and video-sharing apps like Instagram and WhatsApp through acquisitions.



The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.5% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.7%, on average. Meta carries a Zacks Rank #2.



W. R. Berkley: Founded in 1967 and based in Greenwich, CT., W.R. Berkley is one of the nation’s largest commercial lines property casualty insurance providers. The company offers a variety of insurance services, from reinsurance to workers comp third-party administrators.



It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. It has a VGM Score of B. Currently, W.R. Berkley carries a Zacks Rank #2.



