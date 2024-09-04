5 High ROE Stocks to Buy as Market Dips on Soft Manufacturing Data

The broader U.S. equity markets had a shaky start to the September trading month, with leading benchmark indices declining sharply as premier blue-chip technology stocks stumbled. This is reminiscent of the trend in the preceding month that witnessed a tumultuous start followed by healthy growth in late August that more than reversed the decline.

While the 12-month inflation rate of 2.9% (the lowest since March 2021) in mid-August gave an uncertain market some direction and evoked strong signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about interest rate cuts happening soon, two recent readings of manufacturing production showed signs of weakness.



In what appeared to be a highly data-sensitive market, the downtrend was induced by a decline in Global Manufacturing PMI by S&P Global from 49.7 in July to 49.5 in August, while the ISM manufacturing index came in at a lower-than-expected reading of 47.2% for the month. This reignited concerns regarding the overall health of the economy and cast doubts over the probable rate cuts this month.



As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of “backing and filling” in the market, they can benefit from “cash cow” stocks that garner higher returns. However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios like return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return. Upbound Group, Inc. UPBD, The AES Corporation AES, Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, PulteGroup, Inc. PHM and Banco de Chile BCH are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from.

Why ROE?

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity



ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.



Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry — the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management’s efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Parameters Used for Screening

In order to shortlist stocks that are cash-rich with high ROE, we have added Cash Flow greater than $1 billion and ROE greater than X-Industry as our primary screening parameters. In addition, we have taken a few other criteria into consideration to arrive at a winning strategy.



Price/Cash Flow lesser than X-Industry: This metric measures how much investors pay for $1 of free cash flow. A lower ratio indicates that investors need to pay less for a better cash flow-generating stock.



Return on Assets (ROA) greater than X-Industry: This metric determines how much profit a company earns for every dollar of asset, which includes cash, accounts receivable, property, equipment, inventory and furniture. The higher the ROA, the better it is for the company.



5-Year EPS Historical Growth greater than X-Industry: This criterion indicates that continued earnings momentum has translated into solid cash strength.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Here are five of the nine stocks that qualified the screening:



Upbound Group: Headquartered in Plano, TX, Upbound Group (formerly Rent-A-Center, Inc.) is a leading lease-to-own provider with operations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. The company provides services to a large portion of consumers by providing them access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products under a flexible lease purchase agreement with no long-term debt obligation.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average. Upbound Group carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AES: Arlington, VA-based AES is a global power company. Its businesses are spread across four continents in 14 countries. The company has four Strategic Business Units located in the United States and other regions across the globe. AES remains one of the forerunners in the utility industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions while delivering superior results.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.2%, on average. AES carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Arch Capital: Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, Arch Capital offers insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance across the world. It provides a wide range of products and services, which include primary and excess casualty coverages, professional indemnity, workers’ compensation and umbrella liability and employers’ liability insurance coverages. The company offers a full range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines while maintaining a focus on writing specialty lines of insurance and reinsurance.



It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.1%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average. Arch Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2.



PulteGroup: Based in Atlanta, GA, PulteGroup engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States. The company conducts operations through two primary business segments – Homebuilding and Financial Services. The company engages in maintaining a 50/50 balance between build-to-order and spec sales, enabling it to meet immediate demand with spec homes while accommodating buyers who prefer to customize their homes with build-to-order options.



The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average. It has a VGM Score of A. PulteGroup carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Banco de Chile: Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Banco de Chile provides various banking services to customers in the Latin American country. These include deposit accounts, loans, payment-related cards and insurance solutions. The company also offers services such as cash management, treasury, financial advisory, trade finance, leasing, factoring, payment, payroll, collection, mutual fund management, securities brokerage, currency trading, investment management, collection, securitization and capital markets services.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.1%, on average. Banco de Chile carries a Zacks Rank #2.



