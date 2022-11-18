5 High-Quality Costco Items To Buy Now

Every time a Costco member shops at the warehouse, they're likely to spend $114 on average. And once someone becomes a Costco member, they're likely to stay one for life. It's reported that 90% of members renew their membership every year.

The perks of shopping at Costco include getting huge savings on buying in bulk, as well as access to deals that no other retailer is offering. This includes some very hot items that you'll want to snag before they sell out. Here are 5 purchases you can make at Costco that will make great gifts for the holidays, or can just be a little treat for you.

1. LG 65" Class - UQ8000 Series

Price: $449.99

Upgrade your TV with this top-of-the-line screen, plus Costco is offering a $75 streaming credit towards your choice of Google Play, Paramount+, Showtime, Sling TV, or Xbox with the purchase of this TV.

The design is sleek, so it easily fits wherever you place it without appearing too bulky. This LG model features α5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, and AI Sound Pro for enhanced picture quality and sound. With 4K, visuals will be sharper, so you can enjoy what you're watching no matter where you're sitting. The AI brightness control adjusts to the light settings in the room, so you'll always have the best picture. Plus, this TV comes with a Magic Remote, which uses voice activation so you can tell it exactly what you're in the mood to watch. Be as specific or vague as you want: if you want "fantasy movies," just say that and watch as it shows you top fantasy titles. Lastly, this TV is compatible with Alexa, so if you're already an Alexa household, this makes the perfect addition.

2. Metro 7-Piece Dining Set

Price: $899.99

This set usually goes for $1,199.99, but if you take advantage of this sale right now, you're getting a great deal. The table is a decent size at 77.7" L x 40" W x 30.2" H. It seats six, and you get six wood-backed chairs with the set. The chairs have a foam cushion for comfort. The style is very mid-century, with a contemporary flair. Reviews say the set is "durable" and "high quality."

3. Eddie Bauer Ladies' Quarter-Zip Pullover

Price: $14.99

Stay warm during the winter months with this ultrasoft sweater that comes in a variety of styles to match whatever festive look you're going for. Choose between four colors of blue, green, black and red and eight sizes from x-small to 3X. Reviews say it's a "very nice quality" and is "warm and cozy." This price is also $3 off the normal price, so you can save a couple of bucks if you shop now.

4. Round Brilliant 14kt White Gold Heart Pendant Necklace

Price: $1,499.99

Looking to splurge on some luxury jewelry? This sparkling necklace has 45 diamonds in it. It's the perfect gift for anyone born in April, as white gold is the month's birthstone. The diamond clarity is classified as VS2, and the diamond color is nearly colorless. Right now, this necklace is $400 off the regular price of $1,899.99. Plus, you can get $300 off your entire purchase if you spend $2,000 on qualifying jewelry while shopping at Costco.

5. Bose Smart Soundbar 700

Price: $549.99

A perfect gift for someone who loves to blast their music and be immersed in the TV they're watching, or a great addition to a home where lots of holiday parties are bound to happen, the Bose Smart Soundbar is a fantastic accessory for an entertainment space. It conveniently connects to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect, and you can easily control the sound with the Bose Music App, the device's remote control, or your own voice with Google Assistant and Alexa. Speaking of the Bose Soundbar Universal Remote, it lets you program six presets, so you're seconds away from hearing what you want. Setup is simple thanks to the Bose Music App, which also lets you access all your music in one place.

The sound bar is super sleek and comes in black or white to expertly match the furnishings surrounding it. The 5-star reviews say the sound bar "provides excellent audio" and some even called it a "masterpiece of sound." Currently, the sound bar is going for $130 off its normal price of $679.99, so make sure you get it soon.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 High-Quality Costco Items To Buy Now

