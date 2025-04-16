5 High-Paying Jobs No One Wants (but You Might) — and Their Salaries, Ranked

It’s a dirty job, but somebody’s got to do it. You’re familiar with that saying, yes? It refers to hard work — even dangerous, physically grueling work — that many people understandably prefer not to do. But the adventurous few who take these jobs often say the paycheck is more than worth the risk.

For You: 5 Financial Steps Most People Never Consider — and It’s Costing Them

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and You Can, Too

Or perhaps you’re an adventurer in the making — someone who is considering a career change for more money, more excitement, or both. If so, you might find your next dream job in the danger zone.

GOBankingRates took a look at some of the high-paying jobs that few people want, but whose salaries make them well worth a second look.

1. Truck Driver: Up to $100K

Most Americans have intrepid truckers to thank for transporting most of the goods they use in their daily lives, making trucking one of the most essential — and underappreciated — professions in the U.S.

It’s also not the most comfortable gig. Truck drivers spend long, lonely hours on the road, battling both physical and emotional fatigue. Many sleep in their cabs at truck stops or rest areas, far from home for days or even weeks at a time. The job has the potential to take a toll on your health, relationships and routine — but the salary can top six figures for long-haul or specialized drivers.

2. Offshore Oil Rig Driller: $113K to $120K

Offshore oil rig drillers have a brag-worthy job title — the kind of work that gets oohs and aahs in even the roughest of bars. And for good reason. It’s a physically taxing job, since these workers are responsible for operating and monitoring drilling equipment on rigs located miles out at sea. Their responsibilities include lowering and raising the drill string, controlling the speed of the drill, and maintaining weight on the drill bit.

If anything doesn’t work as it should, well — let’s just say it’s not the kind of job where you can afford a lot of mistakes. But the pay reflects that risk.

3. Elevator Mechanic: $120K to $300K

Elevator mechanics install, maintain and repair elevators, escalators and other lifts — keeping people moving safely through buildings of every size. Their job provides enough fodder to write a horror screenplay, between worries about sudden drops, mechanical malfunctions, and electrical hazards. Oh, and the small, cramped spaces. Can’t forget those.

It’s a high-risk job with pay that rewards that risk. While the average salary is closer to $100,000, those who work in high-demand areas or on specialized systems can earn much more — sometimes over $300,000 with overtime and union benefits.

4. Zoo Veterinarian: $160K to $200K

If you thought getting scratched by the average housecat was bad, try treating a tiger with a toothache. Being a veterinarian at the zoo might sound like an amazing job (and it is!), but it’s paid well because it puts you in contact with some of nature’s most formidable beasts, from lions to elephants to venomous reptiles.

Even nonpredatory animals can pose risks. A startled elephant or gorilla can be very dangerous. Add in the emotional strain of caring for endangered, sick, or aging animals, and you can see why this job demands not only expertise but courage. The high compensation helps, though.

5. Crab Boat Captain: $179K to $2M

If you’ve ever cracked into a buttery crab leg, you have a crab boat captain to thank. Though the pay is high, working conditions are among the most treacherous in the world, with roiling seas, formidable storms, and frigid temperatures battering their ships and crews. The hit reality show based on this line of work isn’t called “Deadliest Catch” for nothing.

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

While salaries vary widely depending on the size of the catch and the season, captains can earn anywhere from $179,000 to several million dollars in a particularly good year. But it’s not for the faint of heart — or the seasick.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 High-Paying Jobs No One Wants (but You Might) — and Their Salaries, Ranked

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.