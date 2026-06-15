5 High-Flying Tech Services Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns in 2H 2026

The technology services industry is mature, with demand for services in good shape. The global shift toward digitization creates opportunities in various markets, including 5G and artificial intelligence (AI).

Companies are adopting generative AI, agentic AI, machine learning (ML) and data science faster to gain a competitive advantage. Elevated demand for enterprise software, which is ramping up productivity and improving the decision-making process, is a key catalyst.

However, this space has lost momentum in 2026 due to several macroeconomic concerns and geopolitical conflicts. Despite these headwinds, we have narrowed our search to five technology services stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank that have provided double-digit returns year to date.

These companies are: Trane Technologies plc TT, Dave Inc. DAVE, V2X Inc. VVX, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. PRTH and Enpro Inc. NPO. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Trane Technologies plc

Zacks Rank #2 Trane Technologies has benefited from a strong heating, ventilation, and air conditioning market as the demand for customer-centric solutions and government-mandated decarbonization efforts increases. TT’s shareholder-friendly policies boost investor morale, thereby increasing confidence in its business. TT’s healthy liquidity position is positive for investors, driven by the rise in accounts receivable.

Trane Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.1% and 13.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Dave Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Dave provides banking apps to build products in the financial playing field in the United States. DAVE offers Budget, a personal financial management tool that helps members anticipate upcoming transactions and receive notifications by utilizing historical bank account data to identify recurring charges.

DAVE also provides ExtraCash, a form of a discretionary overdraft to bridge liquidity gaps between paychecks, Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work and Dave Checking, a digital demand deposit account.

DAVE has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 28.8% and 22.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 4.6% over the last 30 days.

V2X Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 V2X is a provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients. VVX delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients.

VVX has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.3% and 17.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.5% over the last 30 days.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Priority Technology is a solutions provider in Payments and Banking as a Service operating with customers across its SMB, B2B and Enterprise channels. PRTH operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Payables and Treasury Solutions.

PRTH’s purpose-built technology enables clients to collect, store, borrow and send while providing customers acceptance of AP payment applications and Passport financial tools that best optimize their cash flow and maximize working capital.

Priority Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.5% and 20.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 6% over the last 60 days.

Enpro Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food, pharma and life sciences.

NPO operates in two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. NPO offers its products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. NPO offers its products under the Garlock, Gylon, Blue-Gard, ONE-UP, Bio-Pro, Tuf-Steel, Detectomer, and LINK-SEAL brand names.

Enpro has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.6% and 15.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enpro Inc. (NPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

V2X, Inc. (VVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.