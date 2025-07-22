5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Tap Into Value Investing Gains

Value investing is a time-tested investment strategy focused on finding stocks that are trading for less than what they’re actually worth, based on a company’s true financial strength and potential. The idea is that markets don’t always price stocks accurately in the short term, but over time, the stock price will reflect the company’s real value—allowing patient investors to benefit.

To identify these undervalued opportunities, investors often use metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. However, another helpful tool is the earnings yield, which is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings per share (EPS) by its stock price. This tells you how much earnings you're getting for each dollar invested. A higher earnings yield generally signals a stock is undervalued, while a lower yield may suggest it’s overpriced.

Investors can bet on high earnings yield stocks like IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP, Hope Bancorp Inc. HOPE, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM and Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. HRMY to secure attractive long-term rewards.

Earnings yield metric is essentially the flip side of the P/E ratio but offers a unique advantage—it allows comparisons with bond yields, like the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate. If a stock’s earnings yield is higher than the Treasury yield, it may offer better returns than bonds and be a good buy. But if it’s lower, the stock might not be worth the risk.

By using earnings yield alongside other fundamentals, value investors can spot overlooked stocks with strong return potential and make informed decisions in a constantly changing market.

The Winning Strategy

We have set an Earnings Yield greater than 10% as our primary screening criterion but it alone cannot be used for picking stocks that have the potential to generate solid returns. So, we have added the following parameters to the screen:

Estimated EPS growth for the next 12 months greater than or equal to the S&P 500: This metric compares the 12-month forward EPS estimate with the 12-month actual EPS.

Average Daily Volume (20 Day) greater than or equal to 100,000: High trading volume implies that a stock has adequate liquidity.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5.

Buy-Rated Stocks: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have been known to outperform peers in any type of market environment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our Picks

Here we highlight five of the 57 stocks that qualified the screening:

IAMGOLD Corp. is an international gold exploration and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 44% and 40%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved up by a cent and 6 cents, respectively, over the past seven days. IAMGOLD Corp. currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Plains GP Holdings, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGP’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 206% and 24%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved up by 25 cents and 68 cents, respectively, over the past seven days. Plains GP Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Hope Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, providing commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOPE’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12% and 40%, respectively. Estimates for 2025 and 2026 earnings per share have moved up by 3 cents and 5 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. Hope Bancorp currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

CommScope is a provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COMM’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of a whopping 3,167% and 28%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved up by 2 cents each over the past seven days. CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B.

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRMY’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 22% and 32%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved up by a cent and 8 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. Harmony Biosciences currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

