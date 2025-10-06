5 Halloween Items To Score During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days If You’re on a Budget

In the run-up to Halloween, now is the time to score some Amazon deals thanks to Prime Big Deal Days starting Oct. 7. We all know that Halloween can get expensive, whether or not you’ve got kids or are having a fun Halloween-themed party with friends and family.

So, if you’re on a budget or just not wanting to spend too much on Halloween, then now is the time to take advantage of the great deals you can score on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Take a look at the below five Halloween deals on Amazon you don’t want to miss.

©Amazon

Haunted Hill Farm Ghostly Talking Skeleton Holding Head

Prime price: $39.99 (regularly $89.99)

One of the biggest savings here is for those wanting to scare the neighbors with something spooky on their front lawn. On Amazon, snag this 53-inch talking skeleton that’s holding its own head and features animated eyes.

This life-size prop (only needs three AAA batteries) is touch-activated. A ghostly skeleton is perfect for indoors or a covered outdoor area, so you can display your decoration in a variety of different places. It’s also one of the very few left, so get it while you can.

©Amazon

Spider Webs Halloween Decorations Lights

Prime price: $26.58 (regularly $39.99)

What house at Halloween wouldn’t be complete without an outdoor spider web? You can get this giant triangular illuminated spider web (16.4 feet by 16 feet) on Amazon. It features 450 LED lights, one 60-inch faux light up spider, 22 small plastic spiders and 20g of stretchable spider web. This decoration is fully waterproof, with a remote control and very easy to set up. Plus, it’s now around 34% off.

©Amazon

Halloween Ghost Flameless Pillar Candles

Prime price: $21.59 (regularly $23.99)

Decorate your windowsill or lounge with a set of two whimsical ghost candles. They’re remote-controlled, so they’re completely flameless and safe, with no messy candle wax. Another great addition to any home for spooky season.

©Amazon

Toddlers Muscle Transformer Costumes for Boys

Prime price: $26.97 (regularly $40.99; 3T to 4T size)

Do you have a child who loves Transformers? Well, now is their chance to dress up in a Transformer costume for Halloween. It’s even better that this comes at a bargain price on Amazon. Your little one can be the leader of the Autobots this Halloween in this Transformers muscle-padded suit.

©Amazon

Halloween Ball Wreath for Front Door with Lights, Lighted Cute Treat-or-Trick Door Wreath

Prime price: $26.79 (regularly $39.99)

Another popular bestseller (one of the top 100 selling products on Amazon for Halloween right now) is this 13.8-inch illuminated Halloween door wreath. Make your home stand out, tastefully, with an orange, black and purple door wreath.

There’s so much choice when it comes to how to decorate your house and garden for Halloween and there’s no shortage of decorations on Amazon, especially during these Prime Big Deal Days.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary.

